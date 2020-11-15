Council discussing campaign limits, initiative funds during Nov. 17 meeting
The Sebastopol City Council is slated to address a small agenda at its meeting on Nov. 17, with no presentations, proclamations or public hearings, and three regular business items. The meeting will be held virtually starting at 6 p.m
Here’s what’s on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
As part of its consent calendar, the council will be considering the following items:
● Approval of the minutes from Oct. 14 and Oct. 20
● Approval of subcommittee recommendation of the “Locals Who Make a Difference” program honoree
● Approval of contract for the Park Village RV pad construction
● Approval of acceptance of bid for Well 7 Filter Media Replacement
● Approval of city policy for reserve officer uniform purchase and replacement
● Approval of revisions to the classification specification of police officer
● Approval of PG&E easement, Valentine Avenue and Libby Park
● Approval of Rejection of bids for ADA Curb Ramps
● Approval of funding for Park Village Emergency Fire Damage Cleanup and Remediation Work
REMIF
The council will be viewing a presentation from the Redwood Empire Municipal Insurance Fund (REMIF) about its merger with the Public Agency Risk Sharing Authority of California (PARSAC) and rebrand as the California Intergovernmental Risk Authority (CIRA). The presentation will give details about the merger and related changes to the insurance fund as a result.
Campaign Contribution Limits
In 2019, the state legislature passed AB 571, which sets campaign contribution limits for elective city offices in governments that haven’t established their own contribution limits. While the bill was passed in 2019, it takes effect Jan. 1, 2021 and sets a campaign contribution limit of $4,700 per election.
Per this agenda item, the city council is being asked to:
● Determine whether to allow the state campaign contribution limit of $4,700 per election to be in effect in Sebastopol, as provided by Government Code Section 85301; or
● Request staff to prepare a campaign contribution limit prior to Jan. 1, 2021 that may be higher or lower than the $4,700 state campaign contribution limit; or
● Maintain current limits (Sebastopol does not have a limit on campaign contributions). An ordinance or resolution would need to be prepared indicating no campaign limitations.
Council Initiative Funds
Every year, the members of the Sebastopol City Council are allocated $500 in city funds to use toward specific initiatives or projects.
Since the city began using council initiative funds, council members have chosen to allocate money to the senior center, Ives Pool, Sebastopol World Friends and other causes and groups.
For the currently fiscal year (FY 2020-21), no council member has used their funds. According to the agenda item, Councilmember Michael Carnacchi has requested his funds to be distributed to the Sebastopol Downtown Association. Other council members can use Tuesday’s meeting to discuss how they would like to use their initiative funds. If not, they will be available for use through June 30, 2021 (the end of the fiscal year).
