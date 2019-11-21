Climate model

After five months of work, Sebastopol Climate Action gave a presentation at the Nov. 19 Sebastopol City Council meeting, asking the council to adopt a climate emergency resolution.

Speakers included several members of Sebastopol Climate Action, including Sunny Galbraith, as well as several students from Analy and other concerned citizens.

Galbraith noted that the county of Sonoma and four other cities in Sonoma County — Petaluma, Healdsburg, Windsor and Cloverdale — had already passed climate emergency resolutions, a sore point for the Sebastopol City Council, which likes to lead in all things green.

Other members of Sebastopol Climate Action took turns at the podium, fleshing out the action plan the group had developed. Steve Pierce urged the city to require all new construction to use electricity instead of natural gas, a potent greenhouse gas. Conner DeVane suggested the city put “a moratorium on the city accepting anymore applications for fossil fuel infrastructure.” Tor Allen suggested the city hire a climate coordinator. (See their full draft action plan below.)

Sonoma State climate scientist and professor Jose Ayala noted that, according to an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released in September, climate change is irreversible. 

“That doesn’t mean there’s nothing that we can do,” he said. “It means that we should be acting way faster than we are now in order to prepare our communities for these events that are going to keep happening … We’re not acting with the urgency this deserves.”

Alas, the wheels of government grind slowly.

Sebastopol Climate Action had submitted a draft climate resolution and a detailed plan of action to the city, but the resolution didn’t make it into the city council’s packet that night, delaying a vote until the next council meeting on Dec. 3.

Eager to move this item forward, the city council created a short-term ad hoc committee to draft its own climate emergency resolution, using Sebastopol Climate Action’s climate resolution as a model.

The council also decided to move on Sebastopol Climate Action’s first action item — the creation of an official city subcommittee on climate change.  This task was also handed off to the just-created ad hoc committee, which Vice Mayor Patrick Slayter and councilperson Sarah Glade Gurney volunteered to head. Gurney said they’d use the Zero Waste Committee as a model to help structure and empanel the new Climate Committee.

 “You’ve done a lot of work, Gurney said, thanking the members of Sebastopol Climate Action. “It would have been great to have done this last May and been the first city in Sonoma County (to do a climate emergency resolution), but I'm grateful that we’re here now,” she said, promising that the council would move with all alacrity to draft and approve a resolution in December.

Draft action items suggested by Sebastopol Climate Action

1. Create a climate subcommittee of the city council that evaluates and proposes actions to reduce green house gases and increase climate resilience and adaptation.

2. All Electric Reach Code - Building ordinance would require new residential construction to use only high-efficiency electric appliances. As new building types have been reviewed and analyzed by the California Energy Commission, the All Electric Reach Code would apply to them.

        a. Estimated upfront savings of $6,171 per home (or $3,361 per multifamily units). Estimates from Santa Rosa city staff report.

        b. Assuming the average of 36 housing units built over the next three years, 86 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) would be avoided when compared to a standard 2O19 energy code compliant house.

        c. Needs state approval for reach codes that go beyond Title 24 regulations. Sonoma Clean Power has a template for State approval documentation.

        d. Berkeley was the first city in California to ban natural gas in new buildings. Now, nine California jurisdictions have adopted all electric building ordinances.

3. Municipal solar. Solar assessment of additional sites.

        a. Possible new sites include the public parking lots and the city corporate yard.

        b. Examine the possibility of microgrid power storage, such as the SRJC has done.

4. Moratorium on new fossil fuel infrastructure - Applies to new gas stations

5. Oversight of procurement - "sustainable purchasing" for the city of Sebastopol.

6. Data aathering

        a. Annual reporting of consumption - local gas and electricity baseline data

                i. The city on an annual basis makes a request to PG&E for a breakdown of consumption based on residential, commercial and industrial sectors for gas and electricity for the 95472 zipcode. This data is then posted on the city website.

         b. Evaluation of existing municipal solar

                i. Evaluate the savings (KWh, GHG, $) the city has achieved since installing solar arrays on most of the municipal buildings and water/sewage pumping stations. This could be done with possible assistance of SSU students.

        c. Evaluation of existing building requirements for residential and commercial solar

                i. Estimate the savings (KWh, GHG, $) the solar building requirement has saved. This could be done with possible assistance of SSU students.

                ii. Pass on lessons learned implementing it to other jurisdictions since all of California is now having to implement solar in new buildings.

7. Education - The city embark on multiple public education initiatives. For example:

        a. Traveling exhibit which provides community education around action items that citizens can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, decrease household and business waste, and increase resiliency.

        b. Publicize on the city website and newsletter all available local resources for climate and zero waste actions. Examples include:

                 i. Launch before year-end of Sonoma Clean Power's incentives for heat pump water heaters, heat pump space heaters and other energy saving devices.

                 ii. Sonoma Climate Challenge

                 iii. Zero Waste best practices for households

        c. Provide handouts available at city hall for climate best practices.

        d. Leverage community groups to put on climate education events and help tell the success stories.

                 i. Climate speaker series

                 ii. Climate workshops for teachers

8. Work to accelerate transportation electrification

        a. Team with RCPA/IPCC (and others) to encourage electric vehicle (EV) purchase/lease

        b. Address local EV infrastructure enhancements (See RCPA Shift Sonoma Countvptad

                i. Make electric car charging stations more visible.

                ii. lncrease numbers of DC fast chargers

        c. Organize EV ride shows (include E-bikes).

        d. Sharing purchase/lease strategies for new buyers. Share info for buying/leasing used EVs.

9. Fund a grant writer to find money for climate initiatives, such as:

        a. Climate action coordinator contract position. This person would be responsible for measuring/monitoring/reporting on progress of any action items that are adopted. Civicsparks and ClimateCorp provides training to these new hires. For example, the city of Alameda hired a coordinator as intern via Civicsparks or ClimateCorp

        b. Youth climate corp summer jobs.

        c. Zero Waste initiatives.

        d. Conducting free solar evaluations, developing/implementing communication/outreach tools/strategies.

        e. Stipends for SSU/SRJC students to conduct studies/research/monitoring

        f. lncentives for converting to electric in homes (fuel switching).

        g. Energy and/or lighting retrofits in city-owned buildings

         h. Solar + battery storage capacity in critical city infrastructure for emergencies and PG&E planned power outages.

