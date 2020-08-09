The Sebastopol City Council is holding a study session on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss the possible county purchase of the Sebastopol Inn, located at 6751 Sebastopol Ave., for the state’s Project Homekey program, which is the next step in the state’s homeless response efforts.
According to the county of Sonoma website, Project Homekey opened up $1.3 billion total for counties in the state to acquire and rehabilitate housing options like hotels, motels and vacant buildings to use for homeless housing.
“Sonoma County has the third highest number of homeless individuals for large suburban areas in the United States. The need to bring affordable housing, permanent supportive housing and transitional housing is critical to addressing the housing needs of the most vulnerable unhoused individuals in the county,” states the county’s Project Homekey webpage.
The county is currently considering the purchase of both the 31-room Sebastopol Inn, as well as Hotel Azura in Santa Rosa, which has 44 rooms. According to the county’s website, if purchased the sites will be used for housing COVID-19 vulnerable homeless individuals, many of whom will come from the former non-congregate site that was housed at Sonoma State University. The people staying at the sites will participate in the county’s coordinated care (ACCESS) initiative, which provides wraparound care and intervention services to homeless individuals.
Mayor Patrick Slayter last week confirmed the city was approached by county homeless program staff about the idea of converting the Sebastopol Inn into supportive housing units under the state’s Project Homekey project and funding.
“It was a ‘courtesy conversation,’ is what I would call it,” Slayter said. “We were approached and myself, the vice mayor and city manager were briefed. This is all in the very early stages of discussion but we do know there is a real need for supportive housing here and in west county and elsewhere.”
Slayter said he was not endorsing or opposing the project. “We have to have a community conversation and base it on all the facts we can gather,” he said.
The community conversation is what’s slated for Tuesday.
The owner of the Sebastopol Inn first approached the county about the possible sale and conversion, Slayter said county officials told him.
“We know there will be impacts to neighboring businesses and the area, but we also know some people in the community are supporting this need,” said Slayter.
The study session will be held over Zoom, where people can make public comments, and will be livestreamed as well. Those wanting to make a written comment can do so by emailing the city clerk at mgourley@cityofsebastopol.org. Written emails and comments should be received by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
