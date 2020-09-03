The city of Sebastopol is asking folks in the community to write in and report any problems they see with pavement in the city limits. The pavement survey hotline, which folks can access by calling 707-634-5100 or by emailing pavement@cityofsebastopol.org, will be open through Sept. 13.
Areas of affected pavement can cover a range of issues, including potholes, cracks, crevices and similar problems.
“Beyond what our crews see out in the field, we need to demonstrate that there is public concern in order to help our engineering department apply for the money that we need to get the job done and help steer Capital Improvement Plan funding to the most needed areas,” the city said in an announcement.
Those who call or email in information about pavement problems are asked to both identify the street and the closest intersection or address. If emailing information in, the city is asking that folks attach a photo of the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.