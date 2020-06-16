The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
TUESDAY
9:41 p.m. Driving while under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana while driving, at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Valentine Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
11:10 a.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Referred to district attorney for review.
3:26 p.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Referred to district attorney for review.
6:44 p.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway South and Fellers Lane. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY
10:28 a.m. Arson of property at Valentine and Washington avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:25 a.m. Violation of probation at Pitt and Healdsburg avenues. Adult arrested.
9:47 p.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
7:30 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Washington and Murphy avenues. Adult arrested.
10:11 p.m. Vehicle theft and burglary at Abbott and Petaluma avenues. Pending further investigation.
SATURDAY
11:20 a.m. Causing property fire at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Pending further investigation.
5:50 p.m. Vandalism, property damage and violation of probation at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
8:15 p.m. Driving without a license or proof of insurance at Covert Lane and Healdsburg Avenue. Referred to district attorney for review.
SUNDAY
7:38 p.m. Under the influence of a controlled substance, disorderly alcoholic conduct and violation of probation at McKinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
MONDAY
1:15 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of juvenile probation at N. Main and Wallace streets. Juvenile arrested.
2:44 p.m. Battery on a person at Gravenstein Highway South and Corline Court. Adult arrested.
6:14 p.m. Violation of probation at N. Main Street and Keating Avenue. Adult arrested.
7:02 p.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence, contempt and violation of a protective ordinance, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:59 p.m. Robbery at West and Snow streets. Pending further investigation.
10:54 p.m. Arrest on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at Healdsburg and Pitt avenues. Adult arrested.
