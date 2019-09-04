Each Thursday morning, Sept. 5 through the month of October, riders of Sebastopol's free local shuttle #24 will have a chance to meet a local community leader. This is the perfect opportunity for new riders to try out the shuttle and for seasoned riders to meet a new friendly face
Meet at the Hub/Rialto at 9:15 a.m., eastbound on Laguna Parkway. Depart at 9:21 AM for one loop around town, about 45 minutes. There will be a Bus Buddy on board to welcome you. Or join anywhere along the route.
Bus Buddies Schedule
Subject to update, the community leaders participating in the Bus Buddies program include:
September
Sept. 5: Councilmembers Sarah Gurney and Michele Linfante
Sept. 12: Mayor Neysa Hinton
Sept. 19: Councilmember Una Glass
Sept. 26: Vice Mayor Patrick Slayter
October
Oct. 3: Cordelia Hurst from the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center and Linda Collins from the Chamber of Commerce
Oct 10: Diana Rich, former Executive Director of the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center
Oct. 17: Marsha Sue Lustig, Sebastopol Walks
Oct. 24: Councilmember Michael Carnacchi
Oct. 31: Linda Civitello and other Senior Center Staff (in costume)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.