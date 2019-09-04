24 shuttle bus

Find a friendly face on the Sebastopol Shuttle. Above, local luminaries celebrated the launch of the all electric bus in December. Some of them will be bus buddies in the city's newest effort to increase ridership of the bus.

Each Thursday morning, Sept. 5 through the month of October, riders of Sebastopol's free local shuttle #24 will have a chance to meet a local community leader. This is the perfect opportunity for new riders to try out the shuttle and for seasoned riders to meet a new friendly face

Meet at the Hub/Rialto at 9:15 a.m., eastbound on Laguna Parkway. Depart at 9:21 AM  for one loop around town, about 45 minutes. There will be a Bus Buddy on board to welcome you. Or join anywhere along the route.

Route 24 map

Bus Buddies Schedule

Subject to update, the community leaders participating in the Bus Buddies program include:

September

Sept. 5: Councilmembers Sarah Gurney and Michele Linfante

Sept. 12: Mayor Neysa Hinton

Sept. 19: Councilmember Una Glass

Sept. 26: Vice Mayor Patrick Slayter

October

Oct. 3: Cordelia Hurst from the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center and Linda Collins from the Chamber of Commerce

Oct 10: Diana Rich, former Executive  Director of the Sebastopol Community  Cultural Center

Oct. 17: Marsha Sue Lustig, Sebastopol Walks

Oct. 24: Councilmember Michael Carnacchi

Oct. 31: Linda Civitello and other Senior Center Staff (in costume)

