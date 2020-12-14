The Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise will be unable to host its annual community all-comers Christmas dinner this year and instead club members will be assembling Holiday Food Boxes for free distribution on Christmas Eve at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts (282 S. High Street, Sebastopol.)
Each box will include a frozen chicken, stuffing mix, gravy seasonings, potatoes, vegetables and dessert ready to be thawed and cooked. Portions are included to serve a family of four.
The holiday meals can be picked up from 1 to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be distributed while the supply lasts. This is a drive-by event and recipients are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and remain in their vehicle. Money donations are now being accepted by the Rotary Club where $25 will sponsor a whole box of food. Information is available at http://www.sebsunriserotary.org and donations can be made on the website as well.
