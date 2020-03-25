Local senior centers are stepping up and rolling out several different programs to help ensure that seniors are getting access to fresh food, prescriptions and other necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated statewide shelter-in-place mandate.
The Sebastopol Senior Center is providing boxed lunches and Meals on Wheels in coordination with the Council on Aging, according to senior center executive director Linda Civitello. Call Jennifer at the Council on Aging, 707-525-0143, ext. 119, or by email at jmshankle@ councilonaging.com to arrange meal delivery or pick-up.
If you are a senior in need of transportation, call 707-829-2440, and the center will try to coordinate a ride.
In terms of social connectivity, Civitello said, “Our staff is working tirelessly to check in on our members and folks who use the center, especially those who are more isolated.”
The senior center’s website offered this list of grocery stores offering special senior shopping hours:
Pacific Market
2804 Gravenstein Hwy. N., Sebastopol.
Open Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Senior shopping hours
6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day.
Oliver’s (all 4 stores)
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Senior shopping hours:
6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day, with senior discount extended to 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Community Market
6762 Sebastopol Ave. #100, Sebastopol.
Open every day 10 a.m. to
6 p.m.
Special senior/immuno-compromised hour: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily.
Safeway
406 N. Main St., Sebastopol.
Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Senior shopping hours:
6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Delivery and pick up available from Marlow store.
Whole Foods
6910 McKinley St., Sebastopol.
Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Senior shopping hours:
8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Other options:
Instacart. Customers shop for groceries through the Instacart mobile app or Instacart.com. Delivery is available from Instacart to Sebastopol and much of west county.
Whole Foods delivery with Amazon prime. Go to wholefoodsmarket.com/ amazon/grocery-delivery-and-pickup.
— Katherine Minkiewicz
