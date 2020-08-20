The city of Sebastopol announced a new interim police chief earlier this week, tapping Don Mort to fill the position.
Mort most recently served as the interim basic academy coordinator for Napa Valley College’s Justice Training Center. Prior to that, he had a 34-year public safety career, including 16 years with the Concord Police Department and seven years as chief of police for the city of Dixon.
Mort will be taking over for Acting Chief Greg DeVore, who has been serving in the position since December 2019, when then-chief James Connor retired. DeVore will revert to his former role of lieutenant with the department.
“We’re grateful to Greg DeVore for stepping up to the role of acting chief for longer than initially anticipated,” said City Manager Larry McLaughlin in a statement from the city. “He has successfully run the department throughout the difficulties placed on our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Mort will serve as the interim chief of police until the city is able to appoint a chief of police. The city noted that the process to recruit a permanent chief has been elongated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related shelter-in-place order.
