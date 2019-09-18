Analy High School junior Kiley Andersen, a resident of Sebastopol, was selected as a national finalist for the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Proficiency Award in agriculture sales.
Andersen was one of only four people chosen to compete for this award at the national finals to be held at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis this fall.
Andersen, 16, is actively involved in Sebastopol FFA, Sonoma County 4-H and the California Junior Livestock Association. She has exhibited sheep from a young age and now owns a flock of about 45 ewes that she breeds, shows and markets.
Andersen earned her nomination for the proficiency award in agriculture sales by working for her family business, Leading Edge Supplements & Supplies, a feed, supplement and supply business that carries products for showing, raising and breeding all species of livestock.
In her position in the company, Andersen participates in every aspect of the business, including inventory, marketing, presentations, distribution and product development. Throughout her time working for the business, she has honed her skills and helped grow the company. The proficiency awards recognize outstanding student achievement in agribusiness gained through establishment of a new business, working for an existing company or otherwise gaining hands-on career experience.
In recognition of being a national finalist, Andersen will receive a national finalist medallion and $500 during the special ceremony at the National FFA Convention & Expo.
The Agriculture Sales Placement Proficiency award is one of 47 proficiency program areas FFA members can participate in to develop experience and leadership skills at the local, state and national levels. Descriptions of each proficiency award area are available at ffa.org/participate/awards/proficiencies.
— Submitted by the Sebastopol FFA
