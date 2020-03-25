LOVE IS GREATER THAN FEAR — You might have noticed encouraging signs popping up around Sebastopol: “Love is also contagious” and “6 feet between us is no match for the love among us.” You can see the signs outside of Papas y Pollos, in the town square, at Highway 12 and Morris Street, across the street from Screamin’ Mimi’s ice cream (above) and decorating the home of sign maker Margaret Howe. Other sign makers include Maya Pace, Ann Hamilton, Bryan Huggins and Kenna Lee. “We wanted to make a loving connection with our community and emit soothing energy amidst the fear,” said Howe. “Also to help people smile.”
