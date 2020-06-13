On Thursday, June 11, Dezi Rae Kai, a 17-year-old student at Analy High School, organized the largest protest yet to happen Sebastopol over the death of George Floyd and the issue of police violence against people of color.
More than 300 protestors, many of them high school students, started at the Sebastopol Plaza and marched down Main Street to Starbucks, circling back to the Barlow and ultimately to the police station, where they took a knee in silence for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd.
Check back for an in-depth article tomorrow.
