Q: “What’s happening at Brook Haven school? There’s a large construction site since school let out.” — Leonard Baron, Sebastopol
A: The Sebastopol Union School District is using the last of its Measure H funds to build a large multipurpose room at Brookhaven. Measure H, which was passed by the voters in 2012, gave the district $9 million for facilities and technology renovations.
To make room for the new building, the district had to tear down an older building, which had structural problems related to earthquake safety. That older building housed the school library, which has been moved to a smaller building elsewhere on campus.
The new 8,000-square-foot building will house a stage and performance space, plus an attached classroom for band and drama classes. The building is being designed by DSK Architects of San Francisco, with the construction done by Carr’s Construction of Santa Rosa.
“I’m very excited about the project,” said Superintendent Linda Irving. “It’s going to be really beautiful.”
Drawings of the new building show a dramatic angled roofline, and Irving said there will be three large roll-up doors that open onto the school’s central courtyard. The building will also be wired and plumbed for a commercial kitchen, though Irving wasn’t quite sure if there would be enough money to fund the full build out of a kitchen at this time.
She said they also plan to rent the space out to the community for speaker events and other performances.
The project is scheduled to be completed by fall next year, “hopefully for the start of the ’20/21 school year,” Irving said.
Is there something you’ve been wondering about Sebastopol or west county — something about local politics, local people or even local history — that would make a good news story? We want to hear from you. SoCurious — a project from Sonoma West Publishers — invites you to be a part of the local news reporting process. The idea is simple: You ask a question, and we track down the answer. To submit a question, go to sonomawest.com and click on the SoCurious tab.
Photo Laura Hagar Rush
NEW BUILDING — Measure H funds are paying for a new multipurpose room at Brook Haven Middle School in Sebastopol. Above, the old building is demolished and removed. Below, a rendering of the new building, which will be completed by fall 2020.
(0) comments
