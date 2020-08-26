A handful of west county post offices are closed in response to the evacuation alerts from the Walbridge Fire. People in the areas with closed post offices are being directed to the main post office, located in Petaluma, to pick up their mail.
Per the United States Postal Service, the following branches are closed:
● Forestville Post Office, 6484 Mirabel Rd., Forestville, CA 95436
● Guerneville Post Office, 14060 Mill St., Guerneville, CA 95446
● Cazadero Post Office, 6145 Cazadero Hwy., Cazadero, CA 95421
● Duncan Mills Post Office, 25375 Steelhead Blvd,. Duncans Mills, CA 95430
● Monte Rio Post Office, 19420 CA-116, Monte Rio, CA 95462
● Jenner Post Office, 10439 CA-1, Jenner, CA 95450
● Villa Grande Post Office, 21893 West St., Villa Grande, CA 95486
Many of the closures were first announced on Aug. 19. As areas have opened back up, the post office has been reopening branches throughout the region. According to spokesperson Augustine Ruiz, updates will be given on the reopening of the closed west county branches within the coming days.
Customers normally served by the offices are directed to go to the North Bay Processing Facility, 1150 N McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma to pick up their mail. Hours for pick-up only are Monday to Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Customers are instructed to provide photo ID for mail pick up.
