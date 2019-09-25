Man sentenced to jail for 2016 death of Sebastopol cyclist
On Sept. 18, Sonoma Court Judge Barbara Phelan sentenced Healdsburg resident Courtney Michael Rudin, 75, to 36 months of supervised probation and 60 days in county jail, after he was found guilty in a jury trial in August of vehicular manslaughter in the death of Sebastopol cyclist Amy Suyama.
The charges resulted from an incident on Sept. 10, 2016, at approximately 11 a.m., in which Rudin was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck southbound on Eastside Road. At that location, Eastside Road is a two-lane highway with one lane going southbound and one lane going northbound. The southbound lane of Eastside Road is bordered by a dirt shoulder, whereas the northbound lane does not have a shoulder at that location. Rudin entered the northbound lane attempting to pass a slow moving grape truck and observed two cyclists, Amy Suyama and Andrew Dean, who were participating in the annual Tour de Fuzz charity ride, coming towards him in the northbound lane at a distance of approximately 200 feet.
Despite observing the oncoming cyclists, who had the right of way, Rudin continued to drive southbound in the northbound lane and was unable to complete the passing maneuver prior to coming upon the two cyclists. As a result of Rudin’s negligent actions during this passing maneuver, both cyclists were taken to the ground and Amy Suyama was run over by the defendant’s pick-up truck and died due to the blunt force trauma she suffered.
—Submitted by the County of Sonoma Office of the District Attorney
Suspect in Forestville barista attack in trouble again
On Sept. 17, inmate Sean Seeman, 27, Santa Rosa, was arrested in court for attempting to grab a deputy’s service weapon during a court hearing. Seeman, who was charged with attacking a Forestville barista last year, was being escorted into the courtroom to start a jury trial for multiple cases involving violent felonies.
Seeman has a violent history that includes attempted sexual assault, attempted murder of a correctional deputy and throwing feces or other bodily fluids correctional deputies.
The most recent incident unfolded as a deputy was walking Seeman to his seat. Due to his history of violence, Seeman was wearing waist restraints with both wrists secured in handcuffs at his side. His arm movement was limited by a chain about 8 to 10 inches long. Seeman extended his left hand and reached for the deputy’s service weapon. The deputy grabbed Seeman and pulled him down onto the ground to prevent him from grabbing his service weapon and to control his movement. Other deputies in the courtroom assisted with controlling Seeman and escorting him out of the courtroom. The deputy received moderate injuries during the incident.
Seeman was charged with attempting to remove a peace officer’s service weapon, obstructing and delaying the duties of a peace officer, battery against a peace officer and resisting while using force or violence. He remains in custody at the jail without bail.
—Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Nixle
EDITOR’S NOTE: All people named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
