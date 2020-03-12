Sonoma Specialty Hospital, an acute longterm care hospital in Sebastopol, has announced that it has temporarily closed its outpatient services because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SSH CEO Matt Salas sent out an announcement on March 11 that read as follows:
“With growing concerns related to the spread of Covid-19/Coronavirus we have reached the difficult conclusion that outpatient services will be temporarily closed as of Wednesday March 11, 2020. This public portal into the hospital represents significant risks to our inpatient population. Acutely ill patients are immune-compromised, often with multiple co-morbidities, making them uniquely susceptible to infection. It is incumbent upon us to eliminate this as a possibility to the extent that we can.
Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this creates for you and your loved ones.”
