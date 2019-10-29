Due to the power shutoff by PG&E in response to the Kincade Fire and elevated wind forecasts, Sonoma West Publishers will not be printing on its regular schedule. This includes Sonoma West Times and News, The Windsor Times, Cloverdale Reveille and the Healdsburg Tribune.
We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to check back to our websites sonomawest.com, healdsburgtribune.com, windsortimes.com and cloverdalereveille.com for updates to the fire.
We also encourage you to sign up for alerts via Nixle for the county and be prepared.
When we are able to go to press again, we will update you. This outage will also affect the print date of our annual Harvest edition.
Our thoughts are with first responders and those who have lost anything in the Kincade Fire.
