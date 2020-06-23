At its June 16 city council Meeting, the city council approved two special meetings to plan a process to address community concerns regarding police policies and racism and nurturing a safe and healthy community.
Both meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. The first meeting will take place on June 23 at 7 p.m. and will cover specific information about the city’s law enforcement policies and procedures and planning next steps to facilitate more community input. The second meeting is scheduled for June 30 at 6 p.m.
In addition to receiving input from the public, the June 23 meeting will include comments from Sebastopol Acting Police Chief Greg DeVore and a presentation on suggested processes by Jerry Threet, a consultant and attorney who focuses on issues of police best practices and accountability, as well as other matters.
Public participation and comments regarding the steps what should be taken by the City are especially appreciated.
Meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. Details on how to participate are below.
SUBMITTING COMMENTS BY E-MAIL
For items not on the agenda: Members of the public may submit written emails/comments for items not on the agenda either by email as a public record or by public comment during the public comment period of the virtual city council meeting. All written emails/comments will be provided to the entire city council as a public record but will not be read into the minutes at the city council meeting. Written emails/comments should be received by 5 p.m. of the council meeting date for submission to the entire city council prior to the meeting and will be included as a part of the record of the meeting. Please submit your comments via email for this meeting to mgourley@cityofsebastopol.org
For items listed on the agenda: Members of the public may submit written emails/comments for items listed on the agenda either by email as a public record or by public comment during the public comment period of the agenda item during the virtual city council meeting. Email comments must identify the agenda item number in the subject line of the email. All written emails/comments will be provided to the entire city council as a public record but will not be read into the minutes at the city council meeting. Written emails/comments should be received by 5 p.m. of the council meeting date for submission to the entire city council prior to the meeting and will be included as a part of the record of the meeting. Please submit your comments via email for this meeting to mgourley@cityofsebastopol.org
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION BY ZOOM VIDEO CONFERENCING
The city of Sebastopol is now offering the ability to view and participate in council meetings via video meetings and telephonic conferencing via “Zoom” video conferencing computer technology. Instructions for participating via Zoom are here: https://bit.ly/CC062320JoinMeeting
Consistent with Executive Orders No.-25-20 and No. N-29-20 from the Executive Department of the State of California and the Sonoma County Health Official’s March 17, 2020, Shelter in Place Order, the city council meeting will not be physically open to the public and city councilmembers will be teleconferencing into the meeting via Zoom Teleconference and/or video communications.
The city of Sebastopol is working hard to keep our community and staff safe and informed during these uncertain times. Thank you for your continued support and thank you for taking efforts to control the spread of the virus.
Meeting Agenda: https://bit.ly/CC062320MeetingAgenda
Meeting Page: https://bit.ly/CC062320MeetingPage
Join Meeting: https://bit.ly/CC062320JoinMeeting
Livestream: http://bit.ly/sebcctv
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84284991315?pwd=cmFIVmdzbWxldHhsUDluSC92c2RUZz09
Meeting ID: 842 8499 1315
Password: 389575
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,84284991315# US (San Jose)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.