On Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, the West Sonoma County Union High School District and the West Sonoma County Teachers Association reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement that strengthens the wages and benefits for teachers and other certificated staff.
“The WSCTA strike is over. We united and we succeeded,” CTA member Nichhol Ochoa announced on the WSCTA's facebook page.
Negotiator Lily Smedshammer wrote “Tentative agreement signed! Well done, WSCTA negotiation team! Thank you to our community! You have honored us with your support!”
“This is an incredible day for our entire school community,” WSCUHSD Superintendent Toni Beal wrote in the district’s statement. “We value our teachers — this agreement will allow the district and teachers to move forward for the benefit of all students.”
The three-year agreement provides teachers with a 12% wage increase over three years, with the third-year contingent on the passage of a parcel tax in March 2020. Health and welfare benefits will increase over the life of the contract, and both the district and union will work collaboratively to evaluate health, vision and dental benefit plans to provide better services, costs and options.
Also included in this agreement are wage increases for psychologists, speech therapists and nurses.
Beal said she believes this collective bargaining agreement serves the greater purpose of doing what is best for current and future students.
“We look forward to welcoming our teachers back to our campuses on Monday and continuing our collaborative mission to strengthen our entire school community,” she said.
For background on the strike, see our special strike section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.