The Sebastopol Community Cultural Center (SCCC) is starting a new music series in September called the First Sunday Songwriters series, focusing on the work of Sonoma County songwriters.
Concerts will happen on the first Sunday of each month, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the center’s teen annex.
Cordelia Holst, executive director of the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, said they developed the series in response to audience requests.
“We had a hole in our schedule, and a lot of people told us they were interested in some kind of afternoon event, so it was a great fit,” she said.
The series is being organized by longtime SCCC staffer Barbara Rigby.
“We’ll be featuring original music from a variety of songwriters in the county,” Rigby said. “Some of the musicians are established professionals while others are talented newcomers who do a lot of playing on their own but may have only done open mics or house concerts before. I just thought they deserved to have a venue where they could sell tickets and play to a community of people who would enjoy their music.”
“We are excited to offer the series Barbara envisions because Sunday afternoon concerts at the Annex, using the terrace overlooking the Laguna just sound so lovely,” Holst said.
The first show on Sept. 1 features the duo Whispering Light, which consists of native flautist Kevin Village-Stone and guitarist Lindy Day.
“They do a kind of jazz-rock fusion,” Rigby said. “They did a fundraiser for the community center after the flood at the Enmanji Temple. Everyone was really enthusiastic about them, and I’m really glad I got them.”
Village-Stone, a Native American Music Awards nominee, is a modern native flautist, keyboardist, bassist, composer and recording artist. Day is a multi-instrumentalist who specializes in classical, acoustic and electric guitar.
Though each have released their own solo CDs, their collaboration CD is called "One Tribe.” Of that CD, they wrote, “We like to identify with races, genders and countries, but we are also all part of a bigger circle: humanity. One Tribe is a reflection on humanity without its political borders. We share one planet — we share our trials and errors — our tragedies and hardships. We are many families and nations but together we are One Tribe.”
Rigby said the series will feature a range of musical styles, though as usual for west county, there’s a heavy Americana influence. Future shows will offer Americana from Teresa Clark & Friends (Oct. 6); Roots, Americana and folk rock from The Farallons (Nov. 3:); Americana/Folk/Pop from Dear John Love Renee (Dec. 1); Americana from Layne Bowen, Kevin Russell and Cori Wood (Jan. 5); Rebecca Richman and Kyle Alden (March 1); inventor and performer Andy Graham (March 1); and a Songwriters Circle (April 5).
Tickets are $20, plus a processing fee. For more information about this new series, see seb.org.
