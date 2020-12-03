The Legacy’s Annual Holiday Bazaar is a wonderful Sebastopol tradition and, like everything else this year, it’s a little different because of COVID-19. This year, instead of making a temporary home in a vacant storefront, it’s being held at the spacious, high-ceilinged Community Cultural Center on Morris Street, which will make social distancing easier.
Also, it’ll be open just five days this year, so if you’re looking for gently used holiday decor and other holiday necessities, visit soon.
The Legacy’s Annual Holiday Bazaar opened today, Dec. 3, and will close on Monday, Dec. 7. It will be open every day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
At the Bazaar you’ll find everything from wrapping paper to ornaments, artificial trees of all sizes, gifts, mugs, garlands, stockings, holiday fabric and craft materials. You name it, they’ve got it.
Despite COVID, there’s no shortage of holiday goodies. Legacy manager Nick Vannucci said it took about 20 truckloads to bring everything down to the community center. Board members and staff from the Senior Center, as well as volunteers, have been working for days to get it all set up.
Strict COVID-19 protocols are in place and properly worn masks required.
All proceeds from the bazaar benefit the Sebastopol Senior Center which continues to serve our community’s seniors through meal delivery, free rides, free support groups, exercise classes, resources and info and much more.
Townsy is a recently-launched community app, offering local news, online shopping at local stores, a local event guide, local volunteer and job boards and more.
Sonoma West Publishers is partnering with Townsy to make our news more accessible to the Sebastopol community.
