On Thursday afternoon, July 16, a large oak tree lost a large limb in the 7300 block of Elphick Road in Sebastopol.
The limb fell into the road blocking both directions of traffic, as well as one driveway. The neighbors got together with a plan to get the tree moved from the road. They got some men to come out and start cutting the tree and branches to get the tree off of the road. CalFire and Gold Ridge Fire showed up to help with the removal. The large lime was drug off of the road into one of the neighbor’s property. The neighbors had decided to put the large limb up on Craigslist.
The County of Sonoma decided that the tree was unsafe to remain standing as it was rotted in the middle of the tree, causing the large limb to fall. County workers at the scene said the tree needed to be removed that night, so two Sonoma County trucks showed up to close the road and two large trucks and a skid steer were brought in from Hodgin & Sons Tree Care. The goal was to cut down the tree that night and return in the morning to remove the remaining tree.
This section of road has had large oak trees growing on it for centuries. As of this morning there are no longer any of these beautiful oak trees remaining along the road.
