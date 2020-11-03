On Tuesday, Nov. 3, deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in possession of stolen property from schools.
According to a social media post from the SCSO, Dylan Allain, 26, and Charlotte Warren, 28, both listed as transients, were stopped on Highway 116 in Guerneville for an expired vehicle registration. At the stop, deputies learned that Allain was on probation for burglary in Guerneville and Warren was out on bail for a burglary case in Guerneville.
“Deputies did a probation search of the car and found Chromebooks, musical instruments, cameras and computer accessories. They determined both suspects had stolen these items from a school in the river area on Oct.19 and a school in the Petaluma area late last night/early this morning,” says the statement from SCSO.
Allain was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on six felony accounts of burglary, receiving known stolen property and conspiracy and is being held on $30,000 bail. Warren was arrested and booked on felony burglary, felony receiving known stolen property, two felony counts of conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s being held on $22,500 bail.
