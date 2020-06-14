On Saturday, June 13, Sonoma County deputies working together with Ukiah Police Department arrested 43-year-old Anthony Pelfrey of Ukiah for being a felon in possession of pepper spray, illegal use of pepper spray and a hate crime.
The incident unfolded at around 10:20 a.m. in Bodega Bay, when deputies got a called that a man in the parking area of the Pinnacle Gulch Trail was intentionally pepper-spraying people. The first victim, an Asian man, was sprayed in the face with bear deterrent spray by Pelfrey for no apparent reason. The second victim, a Hispanic man, was walking out of the restroom and was sprayed as well.
Pelfrey walked back to his car, a white Honda Civic, as witnesses took photos of him and the car. Some witnesses at the scene recognized Pelfrey from their outdoor Yoga class. Pelfrey left the scene in his car.
A records check revealed that the car belonged to Pelfrey with an address in Ukiah. Ukiah Police Department was notified and conducted surveillance at Pelfrey's home. Pelfrey was arrested at his home.
Ukiah Police Department and Mendocino County Sheriff's Office were both investigating two similar incidents, where earlier in the week, Pelfrey used bear deterrent spray on people.
In 2009 Pelfrey was convicted of attempted murder in Mendocino County after attacking two men with a machete.
Pelfrey was arrested and later transported to the Sonoma County Jail and booked for a hate crime, felon in possession of pepper spray, and illegal use of pepper spray. Pelfrey is currently in custody and being held on $50,000 bail.
