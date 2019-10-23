Update: Oct. 24, 7 p.m. — At a press conference at the Cal Fire Healdsburg Station overlooking Geyserville and Alexander Valley, local fire and sheriff’s office officials provided an update on the Kincade Fire and the battle to contain it.
The fire, which started in the hills northeast of Geyserville, has now devoured 16,000 acres, driven by gusty winds that early Thursday morning reached 60 miles per hour.
According to CalFire Incident Commander Mike Parkes of the Sonoma Lake Unit, the fire is now 5% contained. There are 1,300 firefighters battling the blaze and another 650 are expected to arrive tomorrow.
Parkes said that 49 structures have been destroyed, but there have been no fatalities.
Though firefighting aircraft will suspend flights during the night, firefighting efforts on the ground will continue at full force, Parkes said.
“We’re in a race against time,” he said, noting that windier, drier weather is expected over the weekend.
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said that he had 50 deputies working during the day to help people evacuate and will have 26 deputies on watch over the night. He said there have been no reports of looting. He reiterated that there had been no fatalities, adding that there were also no reports of missing persons.
The mandatory evacuation orders from earlier in the day remain intact, including the town of Geyserville and the countryside east of Geyserville, including Cloverdale Geysers Road, Geysers Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road, Pine Flat Road and all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville.
Evacuation orders and warnings
Evacuation orders and evacuation warnings are in place for several areas.
At 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order for people living east of Geyserville. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, all 300 people from the mandatory evacuation area have been evacuated.
At 7:24 a.m. Thursday morning, a mandatory evacuation was issued for all of Geyserville.
"The Kincade Fire has crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane and is heading west," states the alert. "If you’re in Geyserville, leave now. Head south to evacuation centers at Healdsburg Community Center or Windsor High School. All other evacuation orders and warnings remain in place."
Additionally, firefighters gave direction at 12:24 a.m. to evacuate: Pine Flat Road in its entirety; Geysers Road; Cloverdale Geysers Road; Highway 128 to Pine Flat Road.
Early Thursday morning, winds on Pine Mountain near Cloverdale were reported to be at 62 mph.
While there is no evacuation order currently for Cloverdale or Healdsburg, there is an evacuation WARNING for the unincorporated areas in North Healdsburg--note, this is a warning not an evacuation order. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, residents in the evacuation warning areas should be packing up their cars (bringing emergency supplies, pets, prescriptions) and be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
Evacuation centers have been been set up at the Healdsburg Community Center and the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The center that was open at Windsor High School is no longer open.
Update from Supervisor James Gore: Depends on the winds
According to a Thursday, Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m. update from District 4 Supervisor James Gore, it's estimated that 1,700 and 2,000 residents have been evacuated.
"There was a lot of concern last night, the winds were pretty high, and also at 5 a.m. this morning, a big wind swell hit," Gore said. "What we're trying to do is make sure all of the resources are deployed today to fight as best as possible.
"You will not see any numbers on containment go up until after the wind storm, and the wind is projected to really die down later today — somewhere in the time frame of 3 to 5 p.m. the wind is really expected to cut out."
While the wind is expected to calm down as they day goes on, Gore said that another wind storm is expected to come in Saturday night and last through Sunday.
School Closures
Schools are closed in Geyserville, Cloverdale and Healdsburg. (* See full list of school closures in the sidebar at left.)
A knock in the night
"It's pretty wild up there," Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Information Officer Misti Harris told radio station KSRO just after midnight on Thursday morning.
"We have a lot of sheriffs deputies up there knocking on doors," she said.
She added that they are using all the alert systems that were set up in the aftermath of the 2017 fire.
"We are trying to reach people in any way possible," she said.
No threat to west county
According to the Sonoma County Fire District, there is no immediate threat to west county.
Updated Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11:40 a.m.
