UPDATE - The Kincade Fire that started Wednesday night, Oct. 23, is still at 0% containment and is expected to grow, CalFire officials said during an Oct. 24 noon press conference held at the CalFire Healdsburg Station, located between Geyserville and Healdsburg.
Officials said 500 fire personnel from agencies across Northern California are on the scene fighting the fire.
Incident Commander for CalFire Mike Parkes of the Sonoma Lake Unit provided an update on the fire and on progress towards containing the blaze.
Parkes said the fire will likely be at or above 10,000 acres.
“The acreage will adjust later on as we get better eyes throughout the day and have a better opportunity to map it, but the rugged terrain and the darkness last night made it tough to get a good actual picture on the amount of acreage,” he said.
Some structures have been destroyed, however Parkes said they could not confirm the number of lost structures.
“We do not have an actual count on them. We have teams out in the field now surveying those structures to determine whether they were residences or general outbuildings,” Parkes said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Parkes.
“About 9:47 p.m. last night, resources were dispatched to a vegetation fire near the area of the geyser geothermal plants …. First arriving resources arriving on scene found a couple hundred acres with a wide spread fire moving in multiple directions,” Parkes said. “We had additional helicopters on, additional personnel, additional engines.”
He said the fire was fueled by 60 mph winds in rugged terrain which made for difficult firefighting conditions. Between 5 and 5:30 a.m., winds pushed the fire toward Geyserville.
During the press conference Parkes said a larger air tanker from Southern California was on its way to the fire lines.
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said the sheriff’s office currently has around 100 personnel assisting with the fire, working to ensure that the evacuation area is clear.
He said the evacuation area covers approximately 2,000 people in the Geyserville area and in the hills east of Geyserville.
“We’re asking people to please heed our evacuation order. We’d like you to get out of the area so that public safety and fire can fight fires and maintain control of the area. I know that many people feel better prepared than they were two years ago … but this is not the time to stay; this is the time to go,” Essick said.
Deputies are holding evacuation lines, and once residents leave they will not be allowed back in.
There is still an evacuation warning for the northern unincorporated area of Healdsburg.
“That means we want you to prepare to leave. We want you to gather your belongings and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice,” Essick said. “The last thing I want to stress is to take care of each other. We want you to check on your neighbors, particularly if they are elderly. Neighbors helping neighbors is really what makes a difference in Sonoma County.”
California Highway Patrol Capt. Aristotle Wolfe for the Santa Rosa area said the CHP’s main role in the event is monitoring and maintaining road closures.
Wolfe said road closures are at Highway 128 at Alexander Valley Road and Lytton Springs, and the east side of Highway 128 is closed.
He said if the need to close U.S. 101 arises, they have contingencies on hand to deal with the closure.
“We are prepared to close U.S. 101 if that would be necessary; however there is absolutely no indication at this time that we are going to need to do it, but we want to be ready,” Wolfe said.
He also reminded motorists to stay calm when behind the wheel.
“This is a trying time for everyone, a particularly emotional time for Sonoma County as our memory has not faded from the last fire. People are particularly irritable behind the wheel of their car to get where they are going without delay, but this is not the time for that. This is the time for Sonoma to be strong as we have in the past and pull together. If you are delayed, it is probably for a reason,” Wolfe said.
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chairperson David Rabbitt said his thoughts are with the residents of the affected area as well as with the county.
Rabbitt said, “There is still a lot of trauma in Sonoma County from the fires of two years ago, and waking up to a day like today brings back a lot of memories. We also want to say thank you to our first responders.”
Another full update is expected at 7 p.m.
Evacuation orders and warnings
Evacuation orders and evacuation warnings are in place for several areas.
At 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order for people living east of Geyserville. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, all 300 people from the mandatory evacuation area have been evacuated.
At 7:24 a.m. Thursday morning, a mandatory evacuation was issued for all of Geyserville.
"The Kincade Fire has crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane and is heading west," states the alert. "If you’re in Geyserville, leave now. Head south to evacuation centers at Healdsburg Community Center or Windsor High School. All other evacuation orders and warnings remain in place."
Additionally, firefighters gave direction at 12:24 a.m. to evacuate: Pine Flat Road in its entirety; Geysers Road; Cloverdale Geysers Road; Highway 128 to Pine Flat Road.
Early Thursday morning, winds on Pine Mountain near Cloverdale were reported to be at 62 mph.
While there is no evacuation order currently for Cloverdale or Healdsburg, there is an evacuation WARNING for the unincorporated areas in North Healdsburg--note, this is a warning not an evacuation order. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, residents in the evacuation warning areas should be packing up their cars (bringing emergency supplies, pets, prescriptions) and be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
Evacuation centers have been been set up at the Healdsburg Community Center and the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The center that was open at Windsor High School is no longer open.
Update from Supervisor James Gore: Depends on the winds
According to a Thursday, Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m. update from District 4 Supervisor James Gore, it's estimated that 1,700 and 2,000 residents have been evacuated.
"There was a lot of concern last night, the winds were pretty high, and also at 5 a.m. this morning, a big wind swell hit," Gore said. "What we're trying to do is make sure all of the resources are deployed today to fight as best as possible.
"You will not see any numbers on containment go up until after the wind storm, and the wind is projected to really die down later today — somewhere in the time frame of 3 to 5 p.m. the wind is really expected to cut out."
While the wind is expected to calm down as they day goes on, Gore said that another wind storm is expected to come in Saturday night and last through Sunday.
School Closures
Schools are closed in Geyserville, Cloverdale and Healdsburg. (* See full list of school closures in the sidebar at left.)
A knock in the night
"It's pretty wild up there," Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Information Officer Misti Harris told radio station KSRO just after midnight on Thursday morning.
"We have a lot of sheriffs deputies up there knocking on doors," she said.
She added that they are using all the alert systems that were set up in the aftermath of the 2017 fire.
"We are trying to reach people in any way possible," she said.
No threat to west county
According to the Sonoma County Fire District, there is no immediate threat to west county.
Updated Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11:40 a.m.
