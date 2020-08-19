The 13-4 fire, now being referred to as the Walbridge Fire, expanded in size overnight to 1,500 acres. The fire is expected to grow in size and head south due to unfavorable wind and heat conditions and an expected drop in relative humidity this afternoon, and with a scarcity of resources, rugged terrain and a plentitude of fuel, first responders are preparing for a long and hard fought battle, according to Sonoma County District 4 Supervisor James Gore.
According to a Wednesday morning update from Gore, Sonoma County District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins and Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center Director Chris Godley, the Walbridge Fire is now into the northern edge of the Armstrong Woods Park and into the Bull Frog Pond area.
CalFire has one assigned helicopter and one air tanker to the fire and with other major wildfires throughout the state, resources are strapped thin.
“We are seeing an extreme scarcity of resources. CalFire right now is just strapped. There are so many substantial fires that are currently consuming homes and structures that there just isn’t a lot of external resources available. It’s boots on the ground, local firefighters working with local CalFire firefighters really digging in their heels,” Hopkins said. “There are a number of engines prepositioned right now in Guerneville keeping an eye out for any potential spot fires as the fire draws closer … People are taking this very seriously.”
Godley said as the winds pick up this afternoon there is the potential for an ember cast of up to potentially one mile in front of the fire itself.
“One of our major concerns at this point is the ability to bring in additional firefighting resources. Given the nature, number and scope of the fires that are burning elsewhere in the state and especially in northern California we expect to receive relative limited assistance from outside Sonoma County,” Godley said.
He estimated that around 8,000 to 12,000 folks in north western Sonoma County have been evacuated and that folks continue to be evacuated. He approximated that there are around 2,000 folks in the evacuation warning zone.
There are several temporary evacuation point zones where folks can go to learn about evacuation resources.
Godley said they may add more shelters and they are currently assessing the number of people who are actually seeking shelter to determine the need.
“We are looking to establish a shelter initially at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. We expect that to be open this morning and that will handle a limited number of folks because one of our goals is to ensure COVID protections are in place. If individuals report as being COVID positive, or if they are screened and are determined to have one or more symptoms of COVID they will be redirected to an alternate location,” Godley said.
He said for vulnerable individuals they are referring them to hotel rooms.
The smaller fire, the Meyers Fire located to the far west side of the county along Meyers Grade Road along Highway 1 is just over 25 acres in size. Godley said fire crews benefited from good weather overnight and into the early morning.
He said the prognosis is fairly good for that fire but with the winds coming into this afternoon and shifting it increases the potential for that fire to spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.