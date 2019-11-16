On Friday afternoon, Nov. 15, five men in robes and Guy Fawkes masks arrived in a bus and box truck and blocked the entrance to Westminster Woods, near Camp Meeker.
Alerted by an employee, numerous sheriff’s deputies, as well as a SWAT team and a helicopter, descended on the scene. Sheriff’s deputies closed off Bohemian Highway between Occidental and Monte Rio for several hours.
Although it was initially reported that the suspects might be armed, that turned out not to be true.
“Deputies searched the whole camp. No guns were found. Nobody was hurt. Five people were arrested,” reported a message on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook at 8:55 p.m. Friday evening.
The Sheriff's log for last night shows an arrest for False Imprisonment in Camp Meeker at 3:45 p.m., followed up by a bomb/explosives disposal in Monte Rio at 9:31 p.m. It is not known at this point if these incidents are connected with the masked men at Westminster Woods.
As of early Saturday morning, the five suspects were still being held at the county jail.
The information above was gleaned from Sonoma County Scanner Updates, Sheriff's Office Nixle and Facebook messages, and the Sonoma County Sheriff logs. No one from the Sheriff's Office was available for comment.
