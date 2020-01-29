Several west county establishments are feeling the love from a recent visit from Samantha Brown, star of the PBS show “Places to Love.” The next episode of the show is about Sonoma County.
In addition to a paean to the Sonoma Coast, the show includes a tour of west county’s Devoto Gardens & Orchards — 45 acres filled with more than 100 varieties of apples, cut flowers and wine grapes. She also liked south Sebastopol’s California Carnivores, a business built around meat-eating plants.
You can watch “Places to Love: Sonoma County” on KQED Channel 9 on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2:30 p.m. and Sun, Feb rural 2 at 3 p.m.
