SCOE Director of Communications Jamie Hansen said that all 40 Sonoma County public school districts will be closed on Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29 due to the "uncertainty around the availability of power, evacuations of students and staff, fire threat and air quality concerns."
Cloverdale Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker said that all schools in north county (Geyserville, Alexander Valley, Healdsburg, Westside, Windsor and Cloverdale) have decided to close on Wednesday, Oct. 30 as well. Decker said that they're hoping to resume school on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Additionally, SCOE's alternative education, special education and juvenile detention center classes will also be closed.
The following independent charter schools will also be closed through Tuesday:
- Credo Charter School
- Kid Street Charter School
- Pathways Charter
- Reach Charter
- River Montessori Charter
- Sebastopol Independent Charter
- Village Charter
- Woodland Star Charter
