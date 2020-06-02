Many west county residents have taken part in protests in Santa Rosa, but there were quieter local protests as well.
On Monday, June 1, Rebecca Haralabatos suggested on Nextdoor Sebastopol that in place of the 8 o’clock howl (or sometimes, in addition to it), Sebastopol residents take a knee for George Floyd, who was killed last week by a Minneapolis police officer.
She wrote, “How about instead of howling at 8pm tonight, we who choose to take a knee in solidarity outside our homes and say our own silent or singing prayers for George Floyd and for taking steps on the regular to dismantle racism?”
It got an enthusiastic response.
