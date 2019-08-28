Looking at the Gravenstein North Apartments from Hwy. 116, you wouldn’t guess it was a low-income housing complex. Tucked among towering redwoods, its clusters of gray Cape Cod-style apartment blocks look bucolic.
But drive inside, and things feel a bit under siege: a large number of the buildings are torn up and under-construction, and the dirt patches between the units are weedy and unkempt.
It wasn’t always that way, according to long-time tenant Kalia Mussetter, who has lived at the Burbank Housing-run complex for 16 years.
“It used to be so beautiful in here,” Mussetter said.
Then the management declared there would be no more tenant gardening in the dirt patches between the homes. (Burbank said it plans to create a large community garden when the renovations settle down.) In August, residents learned that Burbank wanted to remove 13 trees — seven redwoods, four alder, two oak and one plum. The alders, oaks and plum tree are diseased, and no one disputes the need for their removal, but it’s the removal of the redwoods that Mussetter said was upsetting people.
She and three other tenants from Gravenstein North appeared at Sebastopol’s Design Review Board/Tree Board on Aug. 21, to express their sorrow at the prospect of the trees’ removal.
“In general they made it clear that they’d be devastated by the loss of the trees,” said Cary Bush, one of the design board members at the meeting. “They mentioned the global awareness about trying to save trees, but they also understand they’re a hazard and that there’s an issue with ADA compliance.”
Sebastopol’s city arborist Becky Duckles came to a similar conclusion. As she writes in her report, “I have made several site visits, and the trees proposed for removal are causing significant damage to paving or structures or are diseased or dying and are reasonable candidates for replacement.”
“The unfortunate truth is that the trees are a hazard to the property,” said Laurie Lynn Hogan, director of fundraising and communications for Burbank Housing. “Our staff experts and the city of Sebastopol agree that they will become a health and safety issue if not addressed. The trees are already actively lifting the concrete in some areas. We don’t like cutting down trees — it is a difficult choice to make, and in this situation it’s the right thing to do to protect our residents and our ability to continue providing much-needed affordable housing at the apartment community for decades to come.”
“We realize it’s a complex issue,” Musseter said, a few days after the meeting. “I understand that apparently there’s issues with roots interfering with infrastructure — you can see there’s this beautiful line of redwood trees that go right close beside the apartment buildings down the center of the property — so on one hand I understand that Burbank needs to attend to its infrastructure and I feel respect for that.”
“But as a tenant, I can tell you these trees are so beloved by the tenant population here,” she said. “People tend to stay on this property over a long arc of decades, and that’s a sacred thing. And probably the most significant part of the beauty and specialness of this affordable housing property is these old trees.
“In my heart as a person, I’m devastated at the loss of these trees; I didn’t think we were going to lose so many ... I don’t feel like I want to raise my fist and be in a fight, but I want the tenant voices to be included, and they have not been yet.”
Only three of the Design Review Board members were in attendance last week so they decided to issue a continuance and take up the issue again at their meeting on Sept. 18.
In the meantime, the board asked Burbank Housing to do a survey of the residents to see how they felt about the tree removal. Bush also said he asked Burbank to submit a tree care plan to ensure that any new trees that are planted will survive.
Although it’s the usual practice in Sebastopol to require two trees to be replanted for every tree removed, the city’s arborist suggested that on this property, which will still have many trees on it even after the marked trees are removed, a one-to-one replacement would do.
Mussetter hopes the board will change their mind about this.
“Normally, it’s two for one,” she said. “You take a tree, you plant two. What I requested is that ‘Could you please do a two-for-one replacement? If you’re going to remove these beautiful, old, large trees, then plant two.’”
In the meantime, she remains unconvinced that all seven redwood trees need to go.
“A survey engineer was on the property in January and told me, ‘I think they’re taking more trees than they need to take, frankly,’ and that was very striking to me. So the tenants don’t feel convinced that they need to take all those trees.”
Mussetter said she plans to do her own survey of how fellow tenants are feeling about the trees’ removal, and she is hoping the board will use its power to save a few of the condemned trees.
She said she doesn’t mean to make trouble. She is just trying to protect her home.
“I feel so grateful to live here. We are all so grateful. It’s such a privilege, and I thank God I live here like five times a day,” she said.
Right know, the board seems to be leaning toward removal, according to Bush and Lars Langberg, two of the board members who were present that night.
Bush, a licensed landscape architect, noted that redwoods are not native to this part of Sebastopol, which is really more oak woodland territory.
“They’re more a park tree,” he said. “They can really pose quit a hazard when they’re right next to a house.”
The “native plant” argument annoys Gravenstein North resident Blair Robinson, who also spoke at the meeting.
“If you look around, you’ll see there are redwood trees all over Sebastopol,” he said. “They do just fine.”
Langberg, an architect, agreed that “the redwood trees are not diseased, but they’re wreaking havoc with the hardscape and buildings,” he said. “They’re the wrong trees planted in the wrong place. The recommendation from the city’s arborist is to take them out; and while that seems like a hard thing to say, they’re only going to make things worse if you leave them in.”
Ultimately, Bush said, everyone wants the same thing.
“Everyone wants a safe environment and a beautiful space that enhances the lives of the folks that live there,” he said.
Time will tell whether the tall trees will remain a part of that.
