YUM — The California Association of Meat Processors held its Cured and Processed Meats Championships at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Feb. 21-23. The recent competition was extremely competitive, and judges announced the winners in 18 categories, with more than 272 entries competing for prizes.
Willowside Meats, 3421 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa, placed in the following categories:
- Chicken Apple Sausage - Grant Champion
- Pork Bacon - Champion
- Beef Summer Sausage - Champion
