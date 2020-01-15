The Women’s March Santa Rosa 2020 will take place in Courthouse Square on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature a rally, guest speakers, tabling by community groups, music, a children’s area and a march on city streets beginning at 12:15 p.m. At this time, this is the only Women’s March event in Sonoma County.
The Santa Rosa’s Women’s March, in its fourth year, will take place alongside Women’s March events nationally and as we enter the centennial year of the passing of the 19th Amendment.
Speakers include Molly MacGregor, co-founder/ executive director of the National Women’s History Alliance; Jackie Elward, founder/executive director of Les Enfants Baobab; Rima Mayarkan, founder/executive director of The Monarch Project; Adri Kornfein, CA Youth Empower; Noa Polston Schwartz, founder/executive director of Teach Climate & Redefine It; Katya Robinson, Sonoma County and California’s Teacher of the Year; Christine Byrne, organizer of Sonoma County Sunrise Movement; Jacquelynne Ocaña, who recently applied for City Council.
The Women’s March Santa Rosa 2020 is free for all to attend. Come together, connect, be inspired and explore meaningful ways to take action and remain engaged in the year ahead.
For more information or to participate, contact Leslie Graves, 707-318-5625, srwm2019@gmail.com.
