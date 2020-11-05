Meeting will be held Friday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.
The West Sonoma County Union High School District (WSCUHSD) is holding a special board meeting Friday night, Nov. 6. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom and only one item — considering the approval of the exploration of a district parcel tax — is on the agenda.
The district posted notice of the meeting Thursday night. To view the meeting agenda, click here.
According to the agenda item for the meeting, the district is considering a parcel tax to help bridge district funding at the community’s request.
For the past month, the WSCUHSD has been holding board meetings and community town halls to discuss the possible consolidation of its high schools. Propelled by declining enrollment and consistent budget challenges, the district is supposed to deliver a Fiscal Recovery Plan to the Sonoma County Office of Education showing how it will implement $2 million in reductions or revenue by the 2022-23 school year.
During the consolidation meetings, community members have repeatedly criticized the district for what they said was a rushed consolidation discussion process that lacked proper transparency. Possibly pursuing a parcel tax could help give the district and the community more time to discuss the possible consolidation of its high school campuses, the agenda states.
A survey that would explore the feasibility of the parcel tax could be done at a cost not to exceed $6,500.
