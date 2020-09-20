The Community Action Coalition is hosting a Zoom “meet the candidates” forum with those running for seats on the West Sonoma County Union High School District Board of Trustees. The forum will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. over Zoom.
Four people are running for two positions on the five-person district board, and none of the people running are incumbents. The seats open on the board belong to Diana Landry and Jeanne Fernandes. The four candidates include Laurie Ann Fadave, Julie Aiello, Kyle O’Connor and Lynn Schallebaum Gleeson. To view the paid candidate statements for those who submitted them, click the link in the sidebar.
For login information on how to join the Zoom call from your computer or dial-in, click here.
