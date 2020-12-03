letters stock
Photo Pixabay

The Sonoma County Library recently launched a “send our seniors mail” program where folks can send decorated cards, postcards, hand-written messages or even drawings to seniors in local senior-care facilities this holiday season.

With more time at home these days, why not get out the crafts or holiday cards and brighten someone’s day by sending a positive and uplifting message?

Kids can make their own cards, draw a picture or write a special message. Adults can do the same or even write an encouraging letter.

When received, staff at care facilities will distribute the mail to those residents who need some happiness and cheer during this time.

When composing your card or letter make sure it is legible, in large print and is handwritten. Keep your messages thoughtful and kind.

The program is a one-way mail program so do not include any requests for reciprocation.

Listed below are the senior-care facilities that are participating in the letter program:

●      Arbol Residences of Santa Rosa Senior Living:

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

300 Fountaingrove Pkwy

Santa Rosa, CA, 95403

●      Canterbury Home

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

2630 Canterbury Dr.

Santa Rosa, CA, 95405

●      Clearwater at Sonoma Hills

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

710 Rohnert Park Expressway East

Rohnert Park, CA, 94928

●      Cogir of Rohnert Park Senior Living

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

4855 Snyder Lane

Rohnert Park, CA, 94928

●      Family House

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

6084 Country Club Dr.

Rohnert Park, CA, 94928

●      Cogir of Sonoma Senior Living

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

800 Oregon St.

Sonoma, CA, 95476

●      Springfield Place

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

101 Ely Blvd. South

Petaluma, CA, 94954

●      Sunrise Senior Living of Petaluma

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

815 Wood Sorrel Dr.

Petaluma, CA, 94954

●      Tuscan Senior Homes of Santa Rosa

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

1920 Grosse Ave.

Santa Rosa, CA, 95404

●      Villa Capri at Varenna

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

1397 Fountaingrove Pkwy

Santa Rosa, CA, 95403

●      Coastal Seniors

ATTN: Send our seniors mail

P.O. Box 437

Point Arena, CA, 95468

The Sonoma Library website will continue to add addresses of local senior-living facilities as they become available. 

For more information visit: https://sonomalibrary.org/services/send-our-seniors-mail?fbclid=IwAR29ctjceiJPluXj3yIMizDIueu0lQMg8QFHH3OW4lG2wgM3ZuEnud14_Ug

