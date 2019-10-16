Take the “Eat Local” month-long challenge
“Eat Local” and “Zero Waste” are the themes of this week’s Sebastopol Farmers’ Market, on Sunday, Oct. 20, in the downtown plaza. To its usual offerings of farmers, vendors, food court and music, the market will add new activities for kids, a zero-waste raffle and guest speakers and displays from the local farming and composting communities.
Presenters will include representatives from the Straus Family Creamery, CAFF/Farmers’ Guild, Sebastopol Community Market, FiberShed, Pacific Biochar, UC Master Gardeners, the Sebastopol Time Bank and more.
Don’t miss the plastic river installation.
In support of local farmers
Promoting an October “Eat Local Challenge,” event organizers explained that buying locally grown food will advance zero-waste goals by reducing the transport distance from farm to table. The challenge — to buy all produce directly from local farmers for one month — encourages consumers to observe what is being grown locally and seasonally, and to support their neighboring farm stands and farmers markets.
“Most of our vendors are located within 30 miles of the market, and some, like Singing Frogs Farm and Laguna Farm, are much closer,” said Carla Rosin, manager of the Sebastopol Farmers’ Market. “It all relates,” she said. “Eating local is part of the zero-waste challenge.”
Get a free cloth produce bag
Ambrosia Thomson, a Waste Zero Specialist, will staff the Recology table where visitors can acquire a free cloth produce bag and learn more about separating different kinds of waste. Kids are invited to rubber-stamp their free bag with vegetable images.
Interested in home composting and soil enhancement? The UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County will offer a worm-bin demonstration, and Pacific Biochar will discuss biochar technology as a means to improve soil and mitigate the environmental carbon imbalance.
Sebastopol educator and event co-organizer Sunny Galbraith will coordinate a crew of teen volunteers to manage the compost stations in the farmers market food court. Recycle bins will also be in place. If you’re not sure what goes where, ask a volunteer and match your waste items to the colorful pictures above the various waste receptacles.
As you may have noticed by now, reusable metal utensils have replaced single-use plastic at the food court. This fall, teen volunteers Shelby Stroh and Liam Kelly are on hand to set up compost bins and distribute utensils to the food vendors. The utensils are then washed and sanitized in the Screamin’ Mimi’s Ice Cream Shop commercial kitchen and returned to the market the following week. This successful utensil program has been in place since 2018.
Market manager with a vision
Sebastopol Farmers Market Manager Carla Rosin, who resides in Sebastopol and Santa Cruz, describes herself as a “big picture” person. She has worked with farmers for the past 17 years and now works with a range of farm and food-related projects statewide, as a project manager and food systems consultant. When asked about future plans, Rosin said that she would like to see Sebastopol markets shift away from offering plastic produce bags. She will have multi-use ECOBAGS available for purchase at the Zero Waste, Eat Local event, and encourages shoppers to bring their own reusable bags and containers from home.
“It’s all about remembering and changing habits,” she said.
The Sebastopol Farmers’ Market is open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Plaza. The Zero Waste, Eat Local event is a one-time event on Sunday, Oct. 20.
