We are so proud of our students and the education they get at our west county high schools. We’re asking the public’s help in holding onto the quality we now enjoy.
Since 1993 we have financed key programs at Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools with a parcel tax that our voters steadfastly approve every time it expires.
It expires again next year.
Please help us renew it by voting Yes on Measure B on the March 3 ballot.
“State funding continues to fall short in providing the resources needed to support our schools. Measure B funds are vital to maintaining the quality programs and services our students need and deserve,” said district superintendent Toni Beal.
Vibrant, thriving high schools enhance the community, property values and the local economy.
Measure B will renew the parcel tax for eight more years and increase it from $48 to $79 a year, to adjust for the rising cost of living and a decline in state funding. It will help continue to pay for popular educational and vocational programs currently offered to more than 1,800 students at the high schools. Exemptions are available for qualified seniors, the disabled, contiguous parcels and others.
Support for students, teachers
Over the last several months, with input from staff, teachers, parents and community leaders, the district has prepared a list of programs and activities that require the support of the parcel tax, including the following:
• Keep school libraries open
• Maintain and improve shop, art, music, drama, culinary, agriculture, technology and other career education classes
• Give appropriate raises to teachers and staff
• Improve college preparatory courses
• Maintain small class sizes and counseling services
Money raised by Measure B can not be taken by the state, used for administration salaries, spent on facility improvements or new construction projects or used in any way not expressly approved by Measure B. Annual independent audits are required. Two-thirds of voters must approve Measure B for it to succeed. We are proud to have the endorsement of our West Sonoma County Teachers Association.
High school achievements
Measure B will enable the West Sonoma County Union High School District to continue to provide exceptional education opportunities in west Sonoma County as it has for more than 100 years, as illustrated by these recent achievements:
• Analy High School in Sebastopol has placed on Newsweek’s “America’s Top High Schools” list five years in a row.
• El Molino High School in Forestville has been honored by the state Department of Education as a Distinguished and Gold Ribbon school more often than any high school in Sonoma County.
• Laguna High School in Sebastopol has been honored six times by the state Department of Education as a California Model Continuation High School.
• The West Sonoma County Union High School District is the highest rated public high school district in Sonoma County and to the Oregon border (niche.com, 2020).
Saved by Measure B
Specifically, Measure B will allow the district the option of continuing to offer these opportunities, currently financed by the expiring parcel tax.
El Molino High School
Art, four classes
Foreign Language, one class
Band, one class
Dance, two classes
Culinary, one class
Viticulture, one class
Analy High School
Advanced art, two classes
Foreign language, two classes
Band, three classes
Agriculture, one class
Photography, one class
Laguna High School
Art, two classes
College prep math, one class
El Molino and Analy high schools
College prep English, math, science, social studies,
maintain and improve quality for 13 classes.
District-wide
Crisis counselors, 85 % of funding
Librarians, 73% of funding
Guidance counselors: 33% and 60% of two counselors
State funding inadequate
The West Sonoma County Union High School District is not alone in having to rely on local financing. California famously underfunds its schools. Two years ago it ranked 45th nationally in the percentage of taxable income spent on education, 41st in per-pupil funding, 45th in pupil-teacher ratios and 48th in pupil-staff ratios, according to a resolution by the West Sonoma County Union High School District board of trustees.
Please join us in voting Yes on Measure B.
Jim Walton, Chairman, Measure B steering committee
Mary Bracken, President, El Molino Education Fund
Loretta and Chip Castleberry, business owners and former teachers
Jim Corbett, “Mr. Music” Foundation
Mary Fricker, member, Measure B steering committee
John Grech, El Molino High School teacher
Leslie McCormick, President, El Molino Boosters
Sue Mobley, business owner
Adam Parks, business owner and President of Analy High School Boosters,
Dennis Rosatti, business owner
Lily Smedshammer, Analy High School teacher
David Stecher, former West Sonoma County Union High School District trustee
Friends of West Sonoma County Union High School District
For more information about Measure B, see friendsofwscuhsd.org. To find your voting precinct, get an absentee ballot and get answers to other election questions: sonomacounty.ca.gov/CRA/Registrar-of-Voters/
