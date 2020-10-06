A shelter-in-place public health order is a not always a safe option for those at risk of intimate partner violence. Social isolation is a common tactic used by abusers to gain power and control over their victims. Isolation is all but guaranteed during the COVID pandemic. Studies have also shown an increase in intimate partner violence in the aftermath of natural disaster. Victims in Sonoma County are now more vulnerable than ever, with tempers fueled by the stress of COVID, wildfires, displacement, financial instability and increased alcohol and drug abuse.
Domestic violence affects everyone regardless of age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race or culture. It includes verbal abuse, psychological abuse, harassment and physical abuse. It does not necessarily require a black eye or a bloody lip.
Anyone is susceptible to becoming an abuser or victim of intimate partner violence. The abuser may have an undiagnosed mental health disorder or is noncompliant with medication. The abuser may have recently become addicted to prescription drugs, or is drinking more than usual. The abuser may be elderly and have no prior history of violence, but is now suffering from dementia or a cognitive decline that has created violent tendencies. The victim is not always just the spouse or domestic partner. The victim may be a child who witnessed the violence or otherwise suffered verbal or physical abuse.
The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office receives multiple reports of domestic violence on a daily basis from local law enforcement. Referrals have increased dramatically since March when the shelter-in-place orders went into effect, and we expect this to continue in light of the continuing pandemic and fire season. The reports indicate a wide range of domestic crimes including simple batteries, assaults with injury, stalking, and murder-suicides. Domestic violence can happen anywhere, including in our beloved county.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The COVID pandemic and its aftereffects make this year’s event more important than ever as we recognize the struggle of domestic violence victims and the success of survivors. We encourage friends, family and neighbors to reach out to those who may be in need of assistance. Do not be afraid to ask if someone appears to be unsafe. Anytime you go to the doctor now you are asked if you feel safe at home. We owe the same level of scrutiny and support to our family, friends and neighbors. You may be that person’s only lifeline to help.
Programs are open and available for support. The Family Justice Center is providing wraparound services to victims in a virtual setting, with partners finding new ways to reach those who are unable to walk in the door to seek assistance. The FJC can help with reporting, safe housing, restraining orders, counseling, and services for children.
If you are concerned about yourself or someone you know, please contact the Family Justice Center at 707-565-8255.
Carla Rodriguez is a chief deputy district attorney for the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office and the supervisor of the Domestic Violence Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.