The thought-provoking new Netflix original “The English Game” mini-series has me reflecting on what sports mean to us and, now in their absence, why many of us need them so much.
For years I have wondered why our loyalties to professional athletes and teams go so deep. Surely we all want to be part of something bigger than ourselves and connect with a larger community than just our immediate neighbors. But for many of us, sports are intimately linked to some of our most cherished memories.
When I spent a year abroad in England, studying at the University of Exeter, I remember being fascinated by the passion among college students for then division three Exeter soccer team, whose grounds could be heard from my dorm room during games. Part of my U.K. experience, of course, was to join the fun and root for the local team, which usually got pummeled by visiting teams. (They dropped to division four that year.) But the games were great fun just the same.
One day my mate Marcus, an avid Ipswich supporter always wearing his bright orange jersey, suggested we join the Exeter team fan bus and haul across southern England for a game against Norwich, one of the best teams in division two and an Ipswich rival Marcus was keen to cheer against.
“Well,” I said to Marcus, “Although I want every English experience I can have this year, I don’t want to get hit by a flying brick from a hostile home crowd.”
“Bricks are easy to dodge,” Marcus cheerily assured me. With his response so unlike anything I’d heard in the U.S., we were off on an exotic adventure. And sure enough, the Exeter team played their hearts out against a far superior side, losing only in the final moments. There were no riots, and our David had come close to beating Goliath. After over 30 years, that memory remains crystal clear in my mind, although I lost touch with Marcus.
“The English Game” explores the earliest days of professional soccer (which the Brits call football) in a way that awoke the historian in me. While the debate over whether paying players to perform is sportsmanlike is long past, why we root for our teams remains an endless human discussion across cultures.
Wherever I travel, I try to look up the local teams, see how they’re doing and strike up conversations on the subject. In dozens of countries I have been amazed to see men (yes, mostly men) light up when a visitor shows interest in their team’s fate. Where I might have nothing else in common, the sports fan in me can relate to the pain a long-suffering footballer remembers at his team’s razor thin defeat, short of a championship not to be, at the hands of a referee or a shot off the post as time expired. It’s universal and a source of camaraderie across cultures, especially over a pint.
What I like most about “The English Game” was the attention paid to soccer’s origins in class solidarity. Soccer was originally an aristocratic game played by gentlemen’s universities. Working to codify the rules in the late 19th Century, the Football Association (FA) board members had to deal with a rapidly changing, industrializing world in which working-class neighborhoods began to coalesce around their factory teams. These teams were made up of blue-collar workers who spent most of their days working, not playing soccer so naturally they were at a huge disadvantage in the early days playing against well-nourished, well-rested, luxuriously traveled upper class teams with the best equipment, training facilities and pitch conditions. It soon made sense for factories that wanted to compete to start paying players to train and play for them fulltime, instead of just in those few moments they might play after work.
The university originators of the sport did not see this as sportsmanlike, but were ultimately unable to stop the transition to the FA cup becoming fully professional, dominated by players who would play not for their neighborhood or factory, but for the ever-changing, highest-paying club.
So my more recent foray into the U.K., in Northern Ireland, started with the basic, but vital, question, “Celtic or Rangers?” It took me weeks to realize this was code for Catholic or Protestant, unionist or republican, us or them. I was fascinated to learn that most of the Celtic players at the time were Protestant and the Rangers were Catholic, a fact that might cause some fans to question their loyalty? I saw no sign of it. In fact, most of my friends were fans of teams even further afield from Tottenham to Manchester to Everton, whose team owners may not even be British. But we rally around our teams, I see, not because of the team, but because of who our friends are, in whose company we want to be when the big event is happening, with whom we want to celebrate and commiserate.
“The English Game,” with its boisterous fans, supportive spouses and characters determined to better society from different social classes, reminded me of another exchange with an Irish friend. I told him I thought sports were for entertainment. With a face as if he were sucking a lemon, he said, “Leave it behind. Sports are a kind of religion.”
“The English Game” has me considering that maybe soccer, with all its venerable history and magnificent stadiums, is somewhere in between.
John Grech teaches history and journalism at El Molino High School.
