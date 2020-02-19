It has been brought to the attention of the advocates of Measure B, the high school parcel tax, that the text for Measure B as it appears in the County Voter Information Guide is incomplete.
The resolution passed by the District Board of Trustees includes all of the required components for the measure, including descriptions of the allowed exemptions for senior citizens, contiguous parcels, social security exemptions and otherwise exempt parcels.
In order to mitigate this issue and avoid any concerns regarding the exact language of the measure, the West Sonoma County Union High School District has posted two PDF files:
a) The full text of the resolution passed by the District Board of Trustees can be accessed here: wscuhsd.k12.ca.us/board_resolution
b) The full text of Measure B as it should have appeared in the Voter Information Guide can be accessed here: wscuhsd.k12.ca.us/Measure_B_Full_Text
Please support Measure B
Since 1993, key programs offered by the district have been supported by a voter-approved parcel tax. Currently, the existing parcel tax supports one or more classes in art, foreign languages, college prep math, social studies, band, dance, photography, culinary arts, agriculture and viticulture. In addition, the tax provides partial support for crisis and guidance counselors and librarians.
In brief, the funds provided by the parcel tax are a critical part of the district budget. Without this source of income, essential programs will be in jeopardy, student-teacher ratios will continue to grow and the ability of the district to produce well-educated students will be compromised. This is not in the best interests of our youth or our community.
I ask you to continue your support for the West Sonoma County Union High School District and the students the district serves. Please join me in voting yes on Measure B.
James ("Jim") Walton, Ph.D.
Chairman, Measure B Steering Committee
For a full explanation of the Measure B mix-up and the Registrar of Voters’ take on the issue, see our page 1 story “What happened to Measure B?”
