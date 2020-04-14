All council members were virtually present using Zoom video conferencing.
Proclamations/Presentations: Both of these items have been postponed until further notice.
Public Comment (aka Open Mike): Nothing came in by email or Zoom.
Consent Calendar: (Consented to 5:0)
- The minutes of the March 17 meeting were approved.
- The city will send a letter to the Finley Foundation supporting the Sebastopol Cultural Community Center’s grant application. SCCC is asking for approximately $1 million to help with the rebuild of the main hall. The old hall was OK with me. It reminded me of one of my basic training Quonset huts. And it overwhelms me with bliss to understand that experience is in my distant past and it’s going to stay there.
- A resolution supporting state of California Penal Code 396 was made. In part it reads: “When a declared state of emergency or local emergency results in abnormal disruptions of the market, the public interest requires that excessive and unjustified increases in the prices of essential consumer goods and services be prohibited.” If there is an increase over 10% of what the goods and/or services cost prior to the emergency, there better be a real good reason, or the state, county and city is going to be all up in the perpetrator’s face.
Regular Agenda Items:
Council Member Gurney asked for a discussion of a letter be sent to commercial property owners asking them to provide their tenants with some kind of relief. Adding some teeth to that thought, the California Judicial Council Act ruled that a clerk will not even file a deed of trust or mortgage action to evict. That applies to a commercial eviction as well. This ruling will be in force until 90 days after the shelter-in-place order is lifted. (Sonoma County has a similar Eviction Protection Ordinance in place.) Council Member Hinton wanted to extend the 90 days to 180 days, noting that the commercial tenants will have probably lost some of their prime selling days. Vice Mayor Glass sort of nibbled around the edges of forgiving some debt. That could be tricky as many property owners have mortgages of their own. Mayor Slayter and staff will compose such a letter of request and send it to local commercial property owners. (Passed 5:0)
City Council Reports:
The city manager gave an extended and excellent report on just what the city is doing to protect staff and you. He also noted that parts of the Brown Act, which allows someone at public comment to complain about their bunions but also provides a transparency into workings of public meetings, will be temporarily suspended. There will be no physical meeting place, fewer postings and council members and staff will have more liberty to discuss business without us nosing around. Go to the city website and click on the COVID-19 graphic for information about businesses that are open, orders and declarations and much more. Go back from time to time since it’s going to be updated as more information becomes available.
A Parting Shot:
The SebastopolCitizens.org award for Best Cinematography goes to Council Member Gurney. Despite her frequent claims of ignorance of technology, her video, compared to the others on line, looked like George Lucas had set it up. The other entrants looked like one of those guys you see around Union Square, all painted-up and doing that robot routine. Still, it was well worth watching. You may want to tune in next time as it might be up live on Youtube and you won’t have to download Zoom.
Elapsed Time: 1 hour (6 – 7 p.m.)
Next city council meeting is April 21, 2020.
You can view this meeting and others at http://bit.ly/sebcct v.
