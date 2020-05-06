With my history courses online these days, I’m noticing a few trends rooted in human nature, perhaps played out in history. Students who did not turn in much work before distance learning, are not turning in much work during distance learning. Students who overcame obstacles in person are finding ways to overcome them online. And students who love to read and learn are finding ways to continue reading and learning, while those who don’t are finding more excuses not to than they ever dreamed possible.
The hold-harmless doctrine, which is probably the only legal one for a public school to employ, means a student’s grade cannot drop since March 13. It can go up but not drop. (There are too many legitimate reasons for high schoolers not to be able to do all their assignments online, from having to care for siblings to too few computers in the house to spotty internet access.) So unmotivated students who were satisfied with their 3rd quarter grade can do nothing and not be held accountable. On the other hand, students who love an assignment may have time to prioritize it and spend more time on it, getting more out of it than the teacher even thought possible.
The whole scenario got me thinking about opportunism. In history, who have been the champions of exploiting loopholes, during times of little supervision?
In American economic history, the 1880s and 90s were the time when there were virtually no rules when it came to “earning” money, no government interference in the pursuit of wealth. There were no income taxes; no requirements for truth in advertising; no quality standards for food, particularly meat; no limits on monopolies; no environmental protections (except that Yellowstone Park had been set aside); and no employer limitations on hours of work, child labor, wages, treatment of women or paying for injuries in the workplace. Employers could also drive anyone trying to organize labor away using virtually any means necessary, including murder.
The 1886 Haymarket “Riot” is a good example when 3,000 workers gathered peacefully in Chicago to protest the police killing of four workers the day before. Toward the end of the day, with the crowd mostly gone home, a bomb exploded, killing seven policemen. With no evidence (some research suggests that an agent provocateur actually planted the bomb but we’ll never know), seven anarchists were arrested in all corners of the state and sentenced to death for being anarchists. They weren’t even at the protest, but anyone inciting a murder was guilty of murder, according to Illinois law. So four were executed, one committed suicide, and two served long prison terms. I digress.
The point is that the owners of McCormick Harvester Works, the Pinkerton Guards, or the police did not have to play by discernible rules in maximizing their profits and expunging annoying activists.
We can imagine during those times the small-minded exploiters and opportunists who found a living in snake oil, elixirs, fake medicines or other mini-rackets that technically weren’t violating any laws but were unsavory. Mark Twain illustrated these types with the king and duke in Huckleberry Finn. But these small-time pikers of the era, while more common and analogous to our uninterested students with palatable grades, are less worthy of note than the big-time opportunists.
In this highly unregulated environment, who were the richest of the rich? How did they get so rich? When we think of this Gilded Age, Cornelius Vanderbilt, John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie come to mind as the prototypical “Robber Barons.” Railroad magnate Vanderbilt had a monopoly on every train in and out of New York City. While those routes may not be exactly rumbling today, back then Vanderbilt amassed $2.1 billion (all numbers are in today’s dollars). Rockefeller, with control of 90% of oil refining and 90% of oil exports, was worth $24 billion, about 2% of national GDP at the time. His motto, “survival of the fittest,” was unhindered by any mergers and acquisitions law. Carnegie, worth about $4.8 billion by controlling steel to build skyscrapers, bridges and railroads across the continent, wrote “The Gospel of Wealth,” in which he equated (monopolistic) wealth with social responsibility toward society. Seven years before the publication of this book, he violently crushed an 1892 strike by his own workers against increased work quotas with the help of the Pennsylvania militia. Carnegie Steel then imposed even longer hours and lower wages, with July 4 the only day off his workers could expect. Carnegie though was unique among moguls in that he believed “he who dies rich, dies disgraced” and left virtually his entire fortune to charity.
What these ultra-rich all had in common was a genius for using the law — or the lack thereof — to exploit others, with little accountability. People with few scruples also came out ahead in 2007-2008 with the whole mortgage-backed-securities market — a grand deception in which privileged insiders abused their positions and suckered the less sophisticated. Their schemes ultimately collapsed, taking millions of home owners and the economy down with them. Yet no one went to jail, which is to say no one was held accountable, in part because the laws that might have prevented such behavior had been watered down or discarded completely at the request of banking industry lobbyists.
So I guess we need to put those students who are exploiting the coronavirus for their own petty ends into historical perspective. While they may not be hurting society writ large, they are a reminder that there will always be those who, during difficult times, find a way to use loopholes to their advantage.
Times of crisis and change create problems that are difficult for democratic societies to resolve. Let’s hope that lawmakers — and school policy makers — are learning as they go, much like the rest of us.
John Grech is a history and journalism teacher at El Molino High School.
