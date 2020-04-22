The depth of this crisis is revealing a lot about us. While thousands are dying, some people are worrying about their hair color.
COVID-19 has us all wondering if a divided, dithering government can deal effectively with such massive complexities and disparities. I watch, with appalled discomfort, the President of the United States misinform, contradict, scapegoat, show confusion and authoritarian impulses without leadership. I see him villainize international organizations. Certainly his challenges are vast, and I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes.
My shoes allow me to wonder when a government has faced a challenge so vast, and I think of London, April 1940, when blossoms were at their most beautiful but hate, brutality and military extremism were spreading around the world like a vicious virus. It seems the spread of COVID-19 is not so different from the spread of hate in the ’30s and ’40s. Combating either one in a democracy is complicated.
Britain, on democracy’s front line in 1940, had intense debates about when to deploy its full resources in the struggle against Nazism. Tension was high, and so-called “phony war” was seven months old. War with Germany had been declared, but there was no fighting. Everyone knew there would be, except, apparently, the Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. He seemed to spend his energy intimidating the press when it asked difficult questions and, through his nasty whip, bullying members of Parliament who demanded Nazi accountability for invading Austria, the Sudetenland and the rest of democratic Czechoslovakia, for torturing and killing civilians, especially Jews, because of their ethnicities or political opinions.
When the invasion of Poland happened, it was no surprise to anyone who had read “Mein Kampf,” Hitler’s prison rant advocating racial purity and lebensraum or “living space” for racially pure Aryans that stretched from Germany to the Ural Mountains 2,000 miles east. The book, published in 1924, was even translated into English by Alan Cranston, later a long-serving California Senator, so the world had the salient information of Hitler’s plans long before 1940.
The Versailles Treaty of 1919, faulty as it was, had safeguards in place to keep an angry, depressed, traumatized Germany in check, ranging from limiting the German army to bases east of the Rhine River to forbidding any navy or air force, to using the League of Nations for collective security. None of them were employed or enforced.
Western societies were busy rebuilding their consumer economies, trying to climb out of depression. By September of 1939, it was too late. The Nazis were a juggernaut — they had built and expanded all branches of their military, absorbing Austrian and Czech resources in the process. What must have shocked those who did read “Mein Kampf” was the Nazi-Soviet Pact, fascist and Communist dictators making nice and coordinating their evisceration of Poland.
Chamberlain finally gave in to the political pressure to declare war but, through it all, he made sure of what his many detractors called a “bore war” (a play on words referring to the Boer War in South Africa 40 years earlier). His policies saw to it that there were no real shortages, rationing or inconveniences. Nor was there any upsetting news from the front, mostly because there was no front because Chamberlain refused to move troops — who were not ready to fight anyway, thanks to six years of neglect in every military branch except the navy. So, although ships were being sunk at sea, no land battles occurred as Poles, fighting gallantly, were slaughtered by the thousands as they fell back, and Nazi (and Soviet) atrocities against millions of civilians built on the carnage of Kristallnacht a year earlier.
Not only had Chamberlain’s government stayed neutral for three years of Hitler’s aggression, he openly called those in Parliament arguing for an end to appeasement “war mongers.” The Nazis, after all, were all about their “living space” in the east and seemingly posed little threat to Britain. Chamberlain pressured the press to minimize Nazi murders and aggression abroad, as well as Parliamentary frustration a home. Even backbencher Winston Churchill quieted down when Chamberlain invited him into the government as Lord of the Admiralty of the Navy, a position Churchill held during World War I with some disastrous results.
The sudden German attack on Denmark and Norway on April 9 finally motivated Parliament to act. Hundreds of hastily deployed, untrained, snowbound British troops in colored uniforms had been easily shot from the air. Without even one anti-aircraft gun, a soldier wondered, “What’s the matter with people in London?” as the Wehrmacht, for the first time, faced westward.
Still, Chamberlain continued to tell voters what he thought they wanted to hear: “Herr Hitler has committed a grave strategic error...we have greatly gained by what has occurred in Scandinavia.” Comforting words still covered for actions inadequate for the emergency at hand.
The British people and Parliament were coming to recognize that the qualities of leadership needed during war were far different from those needed to build a consumer economy. In the debate for a no-confidence vote, one Parliamentarian emoted to Chamberlain, “You have sat too long here! Depart, I say, and let us be done with you! In the name of God, go!” Chamberlain survived the vote, despite 40 members of his Tory party voting against him. Only a diagnosis of intestinal cancer convinced Chamberlain to resign, replaced by Churchill hours before Germany invaded Belgium, the Netherlands and France, countries from which the bombing of Britain itself would come.
British democracy survived only after five more horrific years which saw the violent deaths of more than a 100 million people around the world. Today we’re left to wonder if World War II could have been less devastating if the virus of Nazi hatred had been dealt with earlier? Could any democratic government have summoned the will power to challenge Hitler when he marched his army into the Rhineland in 1936? Hitler himself said it was just a test, and he would have quickly pulled back if he saw a Franco-British response.
The lesson I draw is that sometimes democracies can’t muster the will to confront huge crises precisely because we pride our societies on debate, civil liberties, human rights, capitalism and our standard of living. We elect leaders to further these goals, sometimes ignoring the costs.
In a globalized world, it is easy to forget how connected we all are, that our health, freedom and way of life are threatened whenever mass suffering is occurring anywhere in the world. Whether that suffering is because of disease or fanaticism, we humans need to combat it aggressively, cooperatively, compassionately and scientifically, even when the costs are great. Otherwise they may become far greater.
John Grech is a history and journalism teacher at El Molino High School.
