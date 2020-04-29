With politics these days as divisive as they are amid this crisis, it seems on a national level we are lacking a voice of stability and comfort — one that Americans clearly had during the Great Depression, a crisis that lasted a decade and ruined millions of lives.
One image that helps me to understand the scale of the Great Depression is to imagine Stanford Stadium, the largest in Northern California with 89,000-person capacity, filling to the brim every single week with dejected people walking through the turnstiles, heads down in discouragement. That was the number of people who lost their jobs every single week for 10 years.
The nurturing voice that brought Americans through that crisis was wise and comforting — uniting in a way we sure could all use now.
From 1933 to 1944, scared, depressed but hopeful Americans would gather around radios of those that could afford them to hear President Franklin Roosevelt from the Oval Office. He gave 30 of these so-called “Fireside Chats,” and his eloquence was comforting to even the most plain-spoken Americans.
One theme I notice over and over in these "Fireside Chats" is that of strength in unity.
"You must not be stampeded by rumors or guesses. Let us unite in banishing fear...This is your problem, my friends, no less than it is mine. Together we cannot fail."
Journalists remembered FDR smoking and dropping ashes on the White House carpet as he conversed with reporters and how he talked so effectively from his desk on air using common, unfrilly English.
He explained economics in terms all could understand — for example, how his bank holiday was designed to help banks survive a rush on personal savings.
With a formula for when various banks could reopen, he praised Democrats and Republicans alike for “showing a devotion to public welfare and a realization of the emergency and the necessity for speed.”
He assured people he was taking steps to fix the banking system, but he was careful not to over promise. Clearly some banks would fail.
In the larger sense, he spoke of psychological change. In the heady decade of the 1920s — when the wealthy flourished, but farmers grew poorer by the year, "individual self-interest and group selfishness were paramount in public thinking. The general good was at a discount," he said. But some "hard thinking has changed the picture. More are considering the whole rather than one part." This could only result in "gain for the principles of democracy."
Many who knew him before and after he was personally stricken with polio, losing the use of his legs, said his personal tragedy taught him to empathize with others, especially with children who had physical disabilities. In fact, his last day alive was spent playing with kids in his favorite Georgia hot springs.
In his chats, his humility and empathy came out for all to hear.
"I do not deny that we will make some mistakes in this policy," he admitted. "I have no expectation of making a hit every time I come to bat. I seek the highest possible batting average not only for myself but for the team."
He knew our team needed to cooperate more with others so he advocated fewer weapons (until 1937), freer trade and more trust between nations.
"All nations have suffered," he offered in a 1936 chat. "Each can best be helped by the common action of all."
His advocacy of prosperity for all nations in a “spirit of mutual confidence and mutual encouragement” contrasts markedly to today's political rhetoric.
After five difficult years, Roosevelt was “bringing order out of chaos with the employment of labor at a reasonable wage and of more business at a fair profit. We do not get greatly excited...by awesome pronouncements but by a steady work ethic," he counseled Americans.
Discussing a broad interpretation of the Constitution, he argued that the “object of government is to do for people whatever they need to have done but cannot do so well for themselves … We contemplate wise provisions for the protection of the weak against the strong," he said.
And he warned against those who defend liberty with the real goal of defending economic serfdom.
"I am not for a return to that definition of Liberty under which for many years a free people were being gradually regimented into the service of the privileged few. I prefer and I am sure you prefer that broader definition of Liberty under which we are moving forward to greater freedom, to greater security for the average man than he has ever known before in the history of America."
Sure it was expensive but struggling Americans trusted his words because his actions showed he cared. He visited all states affected by drought and spoke from the heart about what he saw, with compassion and sympathy for those who lost their livestock, their well water, their crops and gardens.
He motivated people by emphasizing their strength, not bloviating about his own.
"They have carried on through desperate days and inspire us with their self-reliance, their tenacity and their courage," he reminded radio listeners. "It was their fathers’ task to make homes. It is their task to keep these homes, and it is our task to help them win their fight...It is more than recovering the material basis of our individual lives; it is the recovery of confidence in our democratic processes and our republican institutions."
I find myself inspired by that big-picture thinking and his nod to personal sacrifice for the good of all.
He reminded us of the importance of uniting from our common past and working together.
"There are those who fail to read both the signs of the times and American history. They would try to refuse the worker any effective power to bargain collectively, to earn a decent livelihood and to acquire security. It is those short-sighted ones, not labor, who threaten this country with that class dissention, which in other countries has led to dictatorship and the establishment of fear and hatred as the dominant emotions in human life...Our needs are one in building an orderly economic democracy in which all can profit and all can be secure from the kind of faulty economic direction which brought us to the brink of common ruin.
"For a president, it is a duty to think in national terms. He must think not only of this year but of future years when someone else will be president. He must look beyond the average of the prosperity and well-being of the country because averages easily cover up danger spots of poverty and instability. He must not let the country be deceived by a merely temporary prosperity that depends on wasteful exploitation of resources that cannot last."
His words from chats months apart carry on themes of unity and longterm improvement so well that they need no commentary 85 years later.
By 1938 Europe and Asia were getting violent and he gently transitioned to more international content that resonates today.
"In a world of mutual suspicions, peace must be reached for “through strategies to confront those countries that were “sacrificing liberty in the hope of getting something to eat.”
"We in America know that our own democratic institutions can be preserved and made to work,” he said. “But we need to act together to prove the practical operation of democratic government is equal to the task of protecting the security of the people."
Even though demagoguery and dictatorship offer simple answers to complex problems, Roosevelt knew "history proves that dictatorships do not grow out of strong governments” but out of weak institutions. “If by democratic methods, people get a government strong enough to protect them from fear and starvation, their democracy succeeds. But if they do not, they grow impatient. So the only sure bulwark of continuing liberty is a government strong enough to protect the interests of the people and a people strong enough and well-enough informed to maintain its sovereign control over its government."
That Roosevelt's words from the Great Depression can apply to 2020 goes deep into what true leadership is — the ability to convey universal truths using our identity as Americans to solve problems, fund improvements and support each other in becoming a better nation.
By viewing our fellow Americans and world citizens as having common goals, deserving good faith and generosity of spirit so that our children have as many opportunities as we had, we can all emerge and grow from crisis.
This final quote seems directed squarely at Roosevelt's successors, if only they would listen:
"I must never let the greater interest of all the people down merely because that might be for the moment the easiest personal way out. Our purpose is building a greater, more stable, more tolerant America."
John Grech is a history and journalism teacher at El Molino High School.
