Many of us have been taught that the first Thanksgiving Day came about because the Pilgrims, a stern lot of English folks given to strict Protestant Calvinism, sailed to America on the Mayflower and landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. After suffering through a harsh New England winter in which at least half of them died, native people helped them plant crops that produced an adequate harvest in 1621. That fall, Pilgrims and Indians gathered for three days of feasting on lobsters, crabs, venison, wild turkey and corn meal baked goods. It’s a wonderful story of courage, hardiness, and interracial acceptance and cooperation.
Ah yes, but historians, those spoilers of a good story, tell us that our Thanksgiving observance has a more complicated past. They tell us that the first Thanksgiving by Europeans in America may have happened about 1617 in Virginia where other English folks came ashore with a charter that directed them to offer solemn thanksgiving to God for safe passage to the New World. No feasting or rejoicing, just heartfelt prayers.
Furthermore, that 1621 celebration in New England did not usher in a tradition of mutual cooperation between transplanted Europeans and native people. In the year 1637, for instance, Massachusetts Colony Governor, John Winthrop, proclaimed a “Thanksgiving” to celebrate the safe return of a band of heavily armed colonial volunteers who had traveled to what is now Mystic, Connecticut, where they massacred 700 Pequot Indians, men, women and children. This is still remembered by the United American Indians of New England who meet each year at Plymouth Rock for a Day of Mourning.
In 1789, with the new nation finally under way, President George Washington proclaimed a national day of thanksgiving, but, a few years later, President Thomas Jefferson refused to do so. The observance was hit or miss until 1863, when, in the midst of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a federal holiday to be held on the last Thursday in November. His proclamation included gratitude that the nation was maintaining itself in spite of the bloodshed and looked to the day when the union would be restored and animosities healed.
Since then, every president, except Franklin Roosevelt, made a similar proclamation. Roosevelt changed the day, which didn’t sit well at all, and it was changed back to the fourth Thursday in November. I was a youngster at the time and don’t remember any of that. I do remember our family gathering for Thanksgiving throughout the Second World War, even as my Uncle Bud and Cousin Winfield faced danger in the Pacific theater. Winfield, in fact, was wounded in the invasion of Okinawa. We gave thanks he wasn’t killed.
Far as I can tell, the Presidential Thanksgiving proclamations come out on Thanksgiving Day, so we won’t have this year’s proclamation until after Sonoma West goes to press. Last year, President Trump’s proclamation included these words: “We are especially reminded on Thanksgiving of how the virtue of gratitude enables us to recognize, even in adverse situations, the love of God in every person, every creature and throughout nature.”
This is in keeping with the many presidential Thanksgiving proclamations, which, especially in times of difficulty, recognize a connection between the “virtue of gratitude” and a sense of our common humanity on this planet we share. It’s hard to imagine anything more fitting for these times.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
