Robert Hass, an important poet who teaches at Cal Berkeley and vacations in western Sonoma County, includes among his honors the MacArthur Award, the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize. He was poet laureate of the United States from 1995-1997. In poems, prose and nicely modulated remarks, Hass often gives us well-considered observations that we might miss unless we pause and attend to them.
In 2005, for example, Hass was invited by the government of South Korea to participate in a literary conference there. While in Korea, he visited the Demilitarized Zone, a two and a half mile strip of land stretching 160 miles across the middle of the Korean peninsula, dividing it into two nations, North and South.
Hass noticed that, since 1953, when the armistice was signed ending what was called a “conflict” that left two and a half million people dead, little human activity had taken place in the DMZ. And behold, Hass observed, in the very zone blasted and denuded by the explosions of war, trees have grown back, birds have returned and animals once close to extinction are now thriving. Over 50 years, with a minimum of human intrusion, nature beautifully renewed this small piece of the battered earth.
For sure I’m not suggesting that the world would be better off if the virus wins. That idea is just crass and inhuman. But I do suggest that in, with, and under the suffering, the grief, the shared fear we now live with, there may lie valuable lessons. One lesson may very well be that we need the Earth more than the Earth needs us, a stark and unwelcome lesson, however true it is.
But a more promising lesson is that the Earth heals itself if we give it a chance. Today we hear that the grayish brown and often putrid waters in the canals of Venice are now blue and clear and pleasant to behold. We have reports that the air over the world’s large cities is clearer than people can remember. And there are streams where little fishes swim where they haven’t swum in decades.
All of this is due to humans shutting down much industry and travel in order to save themselves. Once again we are being shown that, if the Earth is to be our home and we are to survive as a species, our progress and prosperity must come into balance with environmental processes. New ways of doing things will have to be found. And so opportunities abound!
Beyond this, there are stories of landlords reducing or forgiving rent, business owners keeping people on the payroll though it is costing them plenty, and some few large corporations actually raising the pay of their workers. Most heartening of all may be those inspired souls in death-ravaged Italy singing songs of human solidarity at the top of their lungs and everyone around joining in.
True, scammers are trying to sell us bogus medicines; people are out of work for no fault of their own; and brokers, doing business as usual, force hospitals to bid against each other for facemasks and protective gowns, not to mention breathing machines and even cotton swabs. Yes, age-old human ways are still with us, but we’re also getting a little glimpse of a better world that comes by way of compassion, generosity and good will. The prophets of faith from many religions have been saying such things for a long time.
Shortly after World War I, Clifford Bax, a musician, poet and playwright, gave us a hymn that begins “Turn back, O man, forswear thy foolish ways.” In somber tones, the hymn moves through our human penchant for senseless and destructive behavior, but it ends with the “old undaunted cry” of “Earth shall be fair, and all her people one.”
Seems like a good hymn for us to be singing right now — or any time, actually.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.