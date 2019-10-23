Some weeks ago, Laura Hagar Rush, our hard working editor/webmaster at Sonoma West Times and News, gave us an article about newspaper headlines that raised a chuckle and even a belly laugh or two. Well, that got me thinking about sermon titles that try to be clever enough to catch the attention of those in the great swirl of the passing scene.
Right away there popped into what’s left of my mind a November day 60 some years ago. A hundred or so of us budding preachers were sitting in a large room in an odd shaped brownstone building for what they called Homiletics Class, which in plain talk is preaching class. All but two of us were men in our early 20s with short haircuts and shaved faces. We were clad in what was then Ivy League casual —charcoal gray slacks, light blue button down shirts, and dark tweed sport coats. The casual part was that we didn’t wear neckties to class, only to dinner. The two women wore wool plaid skirts and thick sweaters.
The professor, a tall, hefty, whitehaired Scotsman in a black three-piece suit, white shirt and tightly knotted black tie, was speaking to us in a thick brogue that fairly dripped with heather. American Presbyterians were fond of Scot preachers at the time, and our professor was doing well for himself as a guest preacher in big historic churches up and down the eastern seaboard. He told us once, “If ah loose mah brrrogue, it’ll cost me six thousand a yearrr.”
Overlooking the women, the professor said to us, “Gentlemen, Chrrristmas is comin’ soon, so tell me now, what would be a good title for a Chrrristmas serrrmon?”
“It’s a Boy!” shouted this bright young classmate of mine. We all burst out laughing, and the good professor’s face turned blotchy red. He didn’t find it funny at all, and for the rest of the term that class was all business.
In those days there were little paperbound pamphlets called “100 Snappy Sermon Titles” that preachers could subscribe to. Titles from those pamphlets could be found on the billboards outside churches and in the Friday newspapers which, I tell you the truth, published the titles of the sermons in all the churches in whatever town you happened to be in. In these parts, Ruth Mowry, “River Lady” of the Russian River News back in the day, included next Sunday’s sermon titles in her column week by week.
I should have subscribed to that little pamphlet, I suppose. My sermon titles tend to be less than snappy. I’m kind of pleased with “Down for the Count” which was my sermon on the Sunday after bandleader Count Basie died. I had the pleasure of shaking his hand at one the early Russian River Jazz Festivals, and I wanted to say something in his honor.
And then there was “Bingo in Roman Numerals.” I’m kind of proud of that one. This warm-hearted Roman Catholic woman who lived nearby told me about an Irish priest in one of the parishes in Los Angeles where she lived before coming to Guerneville. She said this priest called out the bingo numbers in Roman numerals so the Protestants couldn’t win. “I V,” he might say, then “X X I I,” and then “C L X,” and so on. Our neighbor found it funny, but, to her credit, she also felt it was wrong for the priest to set the game against the Protestants. In her way of thinking, religious faith is for bringing people together rather than dividing them apart.
“We all need to respect each other’s ways,” she was fond of saying.
Well, I couldn’t agree more, and I quoted her in my sermon. Not only that, from this woman and her jolly way of faith, I got my snappiest sermon title ever. I hope the sermon was as snappy as its title.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
