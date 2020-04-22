I can say, with gratitude, that so far I haven’t found it oppressive to have hour upon uninterrupted hour to reacquaint myself with quiet interests I have long held dear: reading, writing and pondering among them.
But for some of us, what we’re going through is nothing short of confinement. Those living by themselves have it especially hard — solitary confinement. They need our phone calls and good wishes more than ever now. And for almost all of us, it’s a different life, a life of some level of confinement. This brings to mind a hero of mine who endured confinement in an inspiring way.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a promising young theologian in Germany during the years leading up to the Second World War. Early on, he saw folly and evil in the rise of Hitler and made public protest. To keep him out of trouble, he was invited to teach at Union Theological Seminary near Columbia University in New York. He had a secure position, but his conscience would not let him stay. He left on the last ship to sail for Germany till after the war was over.
Before long, having thought it through as only a German theologian can, Bonhoeffer was involved in a plot to assassinate Hitler. It was unsuccessful, or history would have been much different. He also started a seminary to train pastors to resist the Third Reich’s militarism.
As the war went on, Bonhoeffer went so far as to help smuggle classified information through church channels to British intelligence officers. Finally, near the end of the war, he was arrested and imprisoned. His book, “Letters and Papers from Prison” was published in 1951 and became required reading in seminaries around the world. In that book, Bonhoeffer tells of his three responses to being confined.
First, he went about his work as pastor and theologian. He wrote down his thoughts, held services and visited fellow prisoners who needed someone to listen to them.
Second, when Allied bombs rained down near the prison, Bonhoeffer went up on the roof where the explosions provided light for a dice game among the good healthy non-believers who gathered there. This was preferable, Bonhoeffer wrote, to being among the syrupy prayers of the Christians shaking and weeping down in the basement.
And third, Bonhoeffer asked his family to bring him his Bible and hymnbook, and if only one book was allowed, bring the hymnbook.
So here’s what Bonhoeffer has for us: In confinement, we do well to carry out our callings as best we can, especially the calling to be family member, friend and neighbor, all of which must be done with social distancing in mind.
And we do well to find some kind of fellowship that helps us endure, even if it’s a bunch from here or there gathered around an online dice game.
And we do especially well to find a song to sing. We do well to sing to ourselves, to our neighbors, to our cat or dog, to the creatures running around in the attic. Something of the kind seems to be happening all around the world, blessed be.
Yes, we do well to sing whatever we sing best and enjoy most, and if that’s something from the hymnbook, so much the better, at least as far as I’m concerned.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
